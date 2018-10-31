Take a look inside the massive, 1,000-store chain that only operates in the run-up to Halloween

caption Spirit Halloween sells all sorts of costumes and Halloween-related merchandise. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Spirit Halloween is a Halloween specialty store with more than 1,000 locations in the United States.

But the stores are only open from late August through early November.

Operating seasonally has its advantages and its disadvantages. Spirit Halloween’s public and media relations manager, Erin Springer, told Business Insider that as the economy continues improving and more retailers are opening stores, it can be more challenging to find locations for the Halloween stores.

We shopped at a Spirit Halloween store in New York’s Financial District. Here’s what it was like.

Spirit Halloween is one of the largest Halloween specialty stores in the United States, with roughly 1,325 locations.

But by November 2, they’ll all be closed until next year.

The pop-up Halloween retailer has been in business for 35 years, and its store count continues to grow. Unlike most retailers of that size, however, Spirit Halloween stores are only open for a few months each year.

Spirit Halloween locations don’t always look the same, because they often move in to empty and abandoned storefronts. Many have taken to calling these Halloween stores the “hermit crabs” of retail because of this.

Spirit Halloween’s public and media relations manager, Erin Springer, told Business Insider that Spirit Halloween’s team scopes out locations year-round, even though the stores are only officially open from late August until early November.

Being a seasonal store has its advantages and disadvantages.

“As the economy continues to improve, retailers are beginning to expand their portfolios and vacant spaces are beginning to backfill. We do face challenges securing the best locations,” Springer said. “However, Spirit Halloween has an excellent real estate team.”

While Spirit Halloween is a privately held company that does not disclose sales numbers, Halloween spending is predicted to reach $9 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

We visited a Spirit Halloween store that popped up in New York’s Financial District. Here’s what it was like to shop there:

Spirit Halloween, a pop-up retailer that sells Halloween costumes and accessories, opens up in vacant storefronts in late August each year. The retailer has a real-estate team that scouts out locations year-round.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Because the stores are temporary, they tend to be pretty no-frills. The stores typically close by November 2, and unsold inventory is put away until the following year.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

There was a lot of empty space at the front of the store.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

And in this particular Spirit Halloween location, there was an empty upper level that surrounded the floor.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The wallpaper stopped less than halfway up the wall.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The store definitely felt like it would be closing soon, based on how little was actually there besides the merchandise itself.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The store sells all sorts of costumes. At the front were more generic costumes like clowns, witches, and general Halloween-themed apparel. Springer told Business Insider that many costumes carry over year to year if they are not sold.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

It also had a ton of costumes of characters from popular shows and movies, like “Stranger Things” …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… “Suicide Squad” …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Space Jam.”

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Costumes cost anywhere from $20 to upwards of $50. Though Spirit Halloween doesn’t disclose its sales information, Halloween spending is expected to reach $9 billion in the US this year, according to the NRF.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Source: National Retail Federation

“Coming Soon” signs were hanging near any empty space in the store, advertising that more costumes were on the way.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Smaller costume accessories were hanging throughout the store …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… as were masks and plastic weapons …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… and a ton of makeup, wigs, and hair dye products.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Spirit Halloween told Business Insider that it has become more challenging to find locations as more retailers open stores instead of close them. Though the store was fully stocked with everything you might need for Halloween, it was definitely clear that it would be closing soon.