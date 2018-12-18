7 of the most over-the-top things celebrities have reportedly done for their pets

caption These celebrity dogs are living their best lives. source Getty

Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Lisa Vaderpump, and the queen reportedly go all-out with luxuries for their pets.

Some celebs like Paris Hilton and Kylie Jenner have built custom houses for their pooches.

Other celebrities spend millions on grooming and gourmet meals for their pets.

We all love our pets, but these celebrities really took it to the next level of love and appreciation with these over-the-top gestures.

We rounded up some of the most over-the-top things celebrities have reportedly done for their pets.

Paris Hilton built a mini-mansion for her dogs.

caption Hilton’s dogs have their own mansion. source REUTERS/Jason Arnold

It’s well known that the hotel heiress spares no expenses when it comes to her pets. Not only do her many pets enjoy a glamorous lifestyle that includes designer outfits and jewelry, but the pooches also live in a proper doggie mansion.

Over the years Hilton has shown fans her dog’s Italian-style mini-mansion situated in her own lush backyard. The luxe home, which is a replica of Hilton’s own house, has air conditioning, designer furniture, and a chandelier, she tweeted.

Hilton had the home actually adorned by a real-life decorator and included a tile roof and wrought iron railings in the design, according to Architectural Digest.

Britney Spears reportedly shells out $300 per trip to the groomers.

caption Spears’ dogs reportedly get more expensive grooming than most of us spend on our haircuts. source Twitter.com/BritneySpears

Back in 2015, TMZ acquired records of Britney Spears’ finances and found that the most shocking thing wasn’t how much money she actually had, but how much of it she spent on her pets.

According to the report, Spears dropped over $24,000 on pet care in 2014-$14,720 on pet sitting and $300 per trip to the groomers.

Kylie Jenner is apparently in the middle of building a human-sized home for her dogs.

caption Norman and Bambi have their own house. source Instagram/kyliejenner

Taking a cue from Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner also built a house for her canine friends. Jenner’s doggie digs include heating and air conditioning, a white fence, and a mini porch. Additionally, while the little house may be built for pups, it looks big enough for their human mom to step in and say hello.

No new details have come forth since we first saw Kylie’s Snapchat about it back in July but judging by Kylie’s own glamorous lifestyle we’re sure she’ll add some custom touches to the interior a la Hilton.

Lisa Vanderpump’s dog, Giggy, has his own agent.

caption He is a star in his own right. source John Shearer/Getty Images For IN ADD MINUS

One of the most famous pets out there is Giggy Vanderpump, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump’s little sidekick. Giggy is always dressed to the nines in designer outfits and is known to drink out of a crystal bowl or even eat at the table.

The little pooch is also constantly rubbing elbows with celebrities like Drake and Jennifer Lawrence and even has his very own agent. That’s right, in 2011 the little dog signed with Creative Artists Agency, the same agency that reps stars like Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

“He can do charity; he is open to anything. The only thing he isn’t very good at is radio,” Vanderpump told The Daily Mail.

Karl Lagerfeld has two maids who wait on his cat hand and paw.

caption Lagerfeld’s cat gets pampered all day every day. source picture alliance/Getty Images

In an interview with The Cut, Karl Lagerfeld, head of design and creative director at Chanel, seemed to insinuate that little interests him more than his fabulous cat, Choupette. In the interview, Lagerfeld revealed that the cat has two personal maids who are charged with playing with her, grooming her, and generally making her the center of attention.

To maintain her coat, Choupette is brushed four times per day by one of her maids, he told Numero. The cat is also wealthy in her own right, having appeared as a model in two different campaigns, earning her a whopping 3 million euros.

The queen’s corgis reportedly got a new chef-prepared meal every day.

With the recent death of her last Corgi, Queen Elizabeth II is now officially without the squat little creatures but for most of her life, she has been associated with her fleet of Pembroke Welsh Corgis.

The very first corgi the queen received, Susan, was so beloved that she even reportedly accompanied the monarch on her honeymoon. From Susan came a whole pack of corgis, as part of a royal breeding program overseen by the queen herself. The corgis obviously got the royal treatment and had their own room in Buckingham Palace where each had its own wicker basket with freshly cleaned sheets in which to sleep. The corgis also skipped kibble and canned food and were reportedly instead fed a healthy diet of chef-prepared steak, chicken, and other meats.

The menu changed daily and the Queen herself poured gravy over everything before the dogs ate, when her schedule allowed, according to The Daily Mail.

Mariah Carey reportedly sends her dogs on luxury holidays.

caption Mariah Carey’s dogs reportedly take vacation. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Reports on how much Mariah Carey, a well-documented diva herself, spends on her pooches vary but she has been known to fork out a ton of cash for the benefit of her dogs. According to Page Six Carey spends at least $45,000 per year on spa treatments for her dogs and sometimes flies them first class to the tune of $2,000 per dog.

InTouch has even reported that the songstress has shelled out over $25,000 to send her dogs on a luxury doggy-vacation in Bristol, England, complete with a $175,000 private jet to take them there.

