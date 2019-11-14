Keanu Reeves is a wise tumbleweed in the trailer for the new Spongebob movie

Keanu Reeves will play a tumbleweed in the upcoming Spongebob Squarepants movie.

  • The trailer for the new Spongebob Squarepants movie, “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” was released on Thursday.
  • Familiar characters like Spongebob, Patrick, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs are featured in the trailer, as are some new faces, like Keanu Reeves.
  • Reeves appears to play a tumbleweed named Sage – so named for his material and his wise tendencies – who ostensibly gives Spongebob and Patrick some pretty wise advice.
  • The rest of the trailer shows Spongebob as he enlists Patrick to help him find his pet snail Gary, who’s apparently been “snail-napped.”
  • They even end up traveling to the “lost city” of Atlantic City to try and find Gary, but are tempted by the array of delicious treats there.
  • “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” will hit theaters in May 2020. Watch the trailer below.
