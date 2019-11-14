Keanu Reeves is a wise tumbleweed in the trailer for the new Spongebob movie

- source
- Paramount Pictures
- The trailer for the new Spongebob Squarepants movie, “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” was released on Thursday.
- Familiar characters like Spongebob, Patrick, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs are featured in the trailer, as are some new faces, like Keanu Reeves.
- Reeves appears to play a tumbleweed named Sage – so named for his material and his wise tendencies – who ostensibly gives Spongebob and Patrick some pretty wise advice.
- The rest of the trailer shows Spongebob as he enlists Patrick to help him find his pet snail Gary, who’s apparently been “snail-napped.”
- They even end up traveling to the “lost city” of Atlantic City to try and find Gary, but are tempted by the array of delicious treats there.
- “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” will hit theaters in May 2020. Watch the trailer below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- People are overjoyed for Keanu Reeves now that he apparently has a girlfriend
- Keanu Reeves held hands with artist Alexandra Grant on the red carpet, seemingly confirming his first public romance in decades
- 13 times Keanu Reeves was the greatest person ever
- Keanu Reeves has had a rocky romantic past. Here’s why his possible new relationship with Alexandra Grant is so special.