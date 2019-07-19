You can now buy face masks that turn you into SpongeBob and Patrick, and people are disturbed

caption A SpongeBob-inspired face mask from HipDot. source HipDot

From Urban Decay’s “Game of Thrones” collection to Colourpop’s Disney Villains line, tons of beauty brands have released makeup inspired by television and movie characters.

Few collaborations, however, have elicited as much of a response as the new HipDot x SpongeBob makeup line, which includes two sheet masks that turn you into Nickelodeon’s beloved characters, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star.

The entire cruelty-free collection launched on Wednesday, and also includes makeup products like lip gloss and eye shadow. Each individual item retails for under $40, while makeup sets from the line cost either $94 or $120.

HipDot is currently selling sheet masks that will make you look like SpongeBob and Patrick

Arguably one of the most popular products from the HipDot x SpongeBob collaboration is the $20 Best Friends Mask Four-Pack. The product comes with four sheet masks, two of which resemble SpongeBob, while the other two look like his best friend Patrick.

According to HipDot’s website, the products contain hyaluronic acid, marine protein, and red algae to provide “a transformative, skin-soothing experience.”

caption A Patrick Star-inspired face mask created by HipDot. source HipDot

People online have shared mixed reactions to HipDot’s SpongeBob-inspired masks

On Twitter, some people seemed both disturbed and amused by the masks.

spongebob face masks are nightmare fodder pic.twitter.com/ZKYNvMRIsa — Ashley Wong (@wongalum) July 18, 2019

I can’t stop laughing at how ridiculous the hipdot Spongebob face masks look but I also want one lets be honest pic.twitter.com/yS003kDtmG — Stephanie (@ohnerdjoy) July 18, 2019

Another user referenced a report from Nylon about the sheet masks, and noted that HipDot isn’t the first brand to use SpongeBob’s face on a questionable product.

+ @NylonMag astutely pointed out that the character sheet masks are ~a lot~ visually, but to be fair, so is SpongeBob's face. Remember those ice cream cones? https://t.co/yb7fgGw7P2 pic.twitter.com/Qr0VmWqNrC — Tyler Williams (@TylerHWilliams) July 18, 2019

Others, however, seemed eager to try products from the collaboration, including the face masks.

so incredibly excited for my spongebob x @HipDotCosmetics order to come in, it all looks so stunning!! really want to do those sheet masks with my boyfriend since spongebob is still one of his favorite shows. — Kate (@_khaleesied) July 18, 2019

Hipdot (an indie makeup brand) did a collab with sponge bob and named a periwinkle lipstick “coral number 5”. I don’t even wear colors like that but I need it — Joelle Kennedy (@joelle_kennedy_) July 18, 2019

My bank account: Girl, stop. You don’t need the makeup. You have all kinds of colors to choose from. Me: But… it’s Sponge Bob ????????‍♀️???????? https://t.co/CplvSptihd — Erin ???? (@lilerintron) July 3, 2019

SpongeBob has a makeup line, I need it (': https://t.co/g5WkcXsLzU — Yesenia Diaz (@yesi71102) June 28, 2019

Many people also urged beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star to review the products.

@JeffreeStar can you please do a video of this sponge bob makeup if it’s Jeffrey star approved? @JeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/Xv7PeEw1KD — katie (@katie43694618) July 19, 2019

@JeffreeStar please please try the spongebob makeup! I need this! And it has face masks for you and Nate! — Caitlyn (@caitlyneller) July 18, 2019

I wonder if the #spongebob makeup collection is @JeffreeStar approved — Shawn d'Lure Strange (@ShawndLure) July 19, 2019

To view the full HipDot x SpongeBob collaboration, visit the brand’s website.

Representatives for HipDot did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.