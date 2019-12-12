Influencers are getting paid to promote pregnancy tests on Instagram, and people are applauding it as a way for new moms to make money

caption Some social media influencers are announcing their pregnancies with sponsored posts, a new trend that has been met with mixed reactions. source Iskra Lawrence/Facebook

Iskra Lawrence and Malika Haqq both shared the news of their pregnancies on Instagram with posts sponsored by pregnancy test makers.

Critics say the sponsored element is tacky, while supporters are celebrating that women finally have a way to share the news without fear of recourse at work, and with actually benefiting financially.

The “motherhood penalty” contributes to the gender wage gap and causes mothers to lose at least $16,000 per year.

Now that so many influencers are all grown up, there’s a checklist of posts for the newly pregnant to share on social media. There’s the emotional pregnancy announcement, the gushing over the ultrasound photo, and the spectacle of a gender reveal.

But model and body positivity activist Iskra Lawrence is breaking from those prescribed photoshoot formats.

Influencers are making money from posting their pregnancy news online

For example, Lawrence announced on Wednesday that she won’t be hosting a public gender reveal, so that her baby will have the ultimate say about the sex they identify with. When Lawrence shared on Instagram last month that she was pregnant, she shocked some of her followers by profiting from it.

Sure, there was the loving kiss from her partner, a slight baby bump, and a wave of a pregnancy test. But there was an added detail we rarely see with these types of posts, a shout-out to a company with its related hashtag – #firstresponsepregnancy.

Her pregnancy announcement was sponsored by First Response, a pregnancy test manufacturer.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, also recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a post sponsored by Clear Blue Easy, another pregnancy test manufacturer. Haqq has since shared additional posts that have generated money from other companies that sell products for pregnant women.

Some critics have said that monetizing a pregnancy announcement is tacky

Many of Lawrence and Haqq’s followers were quick to criticize the influencers for monetizing their pregnancies, and “cheapening” the monumental experience. But given how much women in the US have historically suffered financially after becoming mothers, perhaps these influencers actually deserve some praise. While only a privileged sliver of the population can publicly announce their pregnancies without fear of economic recourse, it’s at least a start.

“When women are pregnant, it is still the case that few employers are bending over backwards to give them a promotion,” said Kate Eichhorn, associate professor of culture and media studies at the New School. “The fact that a few women are finding ways to financially benefit from their pregnancy announcements should be viewed as a welcome change.”

For most other women in the US, getting pregnant can jeopardize their career. Many women say they avoid telling their employers the news for as long as they possibly can.

More than 250,000 women are denied accommodations at work during their pregnancies each year. The “motherhood penalty” contributes to the gender wage gap and causes mothers to lose at least $16,000 per year. A woman with three kids will earn about 18% less than childless women.

Supporters say it’s progress, since pregnant women typically take a financial hit at work

On the campaign trail recently, Elizabeth Warren has talked about how she was fired from a teaching job in 1971 due to being visibly pregnant. In response, women have shared in droves how they have experienced similar backlash at work despite the fact that such discrimination is now illegal.

So, if you’re a woman with a significant social media following, capitalizing on your pregnancy on Instagram might be one of the only times it pays, literally, to go public at work about your pregnancy.

While some advocates are celebrating, they’ve also noted that it’s just an exclusive demographic who can access Lawrence and Haqq’s level of influencer status.

Still, only a privileged few who are young, and beautiful can reach that level of influencer status

“The successful woman influencer is generally a young, conventionally attractive, cis-gendered female,” said Eichhorn, “and she is probably white.”

The criticism against the sponsored posts is a reminder of how outdated views of pregnancy still persist.

“We still have a puritan way of thinking that pregnancy announcements are sacred,” said Jessa Lingel, an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where she studies digital culture. “Everything can be commercialized, but not this.”

Some have taken issue with the fact that these influencers were only able to land such deals because they showcased an “acceptable” reproductive identity.

(Though the companies involved deserve some credit, considering that both Lawrence and Haqq are not involved in traditional marital relationships. Lawrence has been officially dating her child’s father for almost a year, and Haqq got pregnant with her ex-boyfriend).

Still, at a moment when states are passing laws to limit women’s access to abortion care, it’s important to keep in mind that sponsors are promoting the idea that women only take pregnancy tests for a wanted pregnancy, even if it’s not precisely planned.

“What we’re not seeing in these ads is how a lot of women use pregnancy tests, which is to determine whether something might happen that is disruptive to their lives,” Lingel said. “Something that might mean they have to make a difficult decision.”