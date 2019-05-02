Sponsorships, Seminars & A Science Lab: Tuition Centre Looks Forward to Biggest Year Yet

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 2 MAY 2019 – Alfa Academic Tuiton Centre (Pusat Tuisyen Alfa Akademik), one of the first tuition centres in Malaysia to be accredited to teach the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), is planning its most successful year to date as its results continue to go from strength to strength.





Ahead of the summer exam season, Alfa is offering a free revision seminar on May 4th, 2019, open to all national and international secondary school students. The seminar is based on the centre’s unique teaching methodologies, which focus on studying techniques specifically for effective preparation for exams.





Last year, Alfa presented a RM5,000 cheque to one of its highest achieving students, Ng Jih Bin, to fund his A-level studies after achieving straight A’s in Chemistry, Physics and Additional Maths at IGCSE level. The delighted Jih Bin was full of praise for his tutors, saying “the dedication and preparation of the faculty here helped me ensure I was absolutely ready for everything the exam threw at me. Their passion for the subjects really helped inspire mine.”





As well as future scholarship funds, Mr. Sanjay Sangaran, Centre Manager, is looking at more ways to give back to the community in 2019. Talks are underway with children’s foundations and national schools with B40 students to provide free tuition to less privileged youths as part of a CSR initiative by the centre.





Mr. Sanjay looks forward to welcoming a new cohort of keen students for the upcoming summer exam period, and investing in bigger and better facilities as enrolment grows: “we are set to be the first tuition centre in the city with a fully-functioning science laboratory, which will greatly enhance the practical aspect of our Science classes. We have ambitions to open new centres across the Klang Valley — and beyond — to ensure that even as we grow, pupil-teacher ratios are maintained to reflect the level of attention and quality in our tutoring that we insist upon”.





Alfa Academic offers expert tutoring across a range of subjects in several formats, from general classroom learning at a regular place, to remedial or intensive lessons for weaker subjects or struggling students. One-to-one learning is also available for students who require close attention and full faculty support, and crash courses help those ‘cramming’ for exams at an accelerated pace.





The centre prides itself on its programs, offering not just IGCSE tutoring to prepare students for the International Baccalaureate curriculum, but also specialising in tutoring for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), the national examination for all fifth-form secondary students in Malaysia. All courses have been approved by the Ministry of Education. Faculty are chosen for their experience and expertise in specific subjects, and the centre motto, “Your Success is Our Success”, reflects the philosophy of empowering individual achievement for the benefit of all. Visit http://www.alfaakademik.edu.my/ to learn more.





About Alfa Academic Tuition Centre

Pusat Tuisyen Alfa Akademik (Alfa Academic Tuition Centre) is part of Scholastic Ventures Group which specializes in providing the best tutorial classes for both Malaysian Government Examination (PT3 & SPM), and the Cambridge International Examination (CIE) — the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE). All classes are conducted in English except for Bahasa Melayu (Malay Language).



