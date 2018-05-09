S’pore International Chamber of Commerce Recognises Collaborative Efforts by Companies

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 May 2018 – Singapore International Chamber of Commerce’s Chairman Jonathan Asherson said that successful collaborative efforts among businesses meant fostering partnerships across government and non-government organisations.

Speaking at the 3rd annual 2018 SICC Awards ceremony, he said this meant that such partnerships need to have a common goal towards building a learning and knowledge-sharing community for companies, regardless of industry or size of the organisation.

The SICC Awards are designed to recognise, celebrate and learn from collaborations where companies come together to innovate to create new products and services and/or resolve barriers to capacity growth. The SICC Awards are consistent with the Chamber’s belief that collaboration is often the quickest way to innovate.

Continual innovation, or transformation, is key to the sustainability of every business and collaboration is very often the fastest way for a company to innovate.

The highlight of the 2018 Awards was the announcement of the winners and the following collaborations clinched the top prize:

Best Green Collaboration Award: Schneider Electric South East Asia Pte Ltd and Sun Electric Pte Ltd

Best Technological Collaboration Award: SATS Ltd & EON Reality Pte Ltd

Most Transformational Collaboration Award: Edwards Lifesciences Singapore Pte Ltd & e2i

Most Scalable Collaboration Award: Tiong Seng Contractors Private Limited & NatSteel Holdings Private Limited

Schneider Electric South East Asia’s Zone President Mr Tommy Leong said: “The SICC awards not only serves to recognize the achievements and successful partnerships but it highlights the importance of collaborations within the industry to increase competitiveness within the industry. By participating in these awards, companies can showcase their successful plans and be a role model to other economies in the region.”

Dr Rainer Wolf, Vice President and General Manager at Edwards Lifesciences commented: “Through this platform (SICC Awards), it allows others to learn and share best practices. In addition, it is a form of appreciation and recognition which can further spur others and more people to continue to think out of the box and explore ways of driving innovations that can ultimately benefit organizations and society.”

The 2018 SICC Awards were presented by Singapore’s Minister for Education Mr Ong Ye Kung. About 400 guests comprising business leaders, chamber members, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Singapore government officials, representatives of trade and business associations and local and foreign media attended the gala dinner.