What a $100 seat looks like at different sporting events

- How much it costs to attend a sporting event can vary wildly depending on where you go and when.
- We took a look at what the view is like for $100 seats at upcoming sporting events, including all the major leagues in North America.
The cost of attending a sporting event can vary wildly depending on the sport and the location, and recently, more teams have started using dynamic pricing which can alter the price based on the opponent or even the day of the week.
To get a sense of how far the dollar goes at different events we looked at some upcoming sporting events in the U.S., including all the major sports leagues and some combat sports. We then found the best seats for $100 at each event and what the view looks like from that spot in the stadium or arena.
Ticket prices are through each team’s website and represents either standard tickets or verified resale tickets.
Yankee Stadium — New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox
- Ticketmaster
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2019
Price: $99
Seat Location: Sec. 331
Fenway Park — Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees
- Boston Red Sox
Date: Saturday, July 27, 2019
Price: $100
Seat Location: Right field box 8
Wrigley Field — Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
- StubHub
Date: Sunday, June 9, 2019
Price: $99
Seat Location: Outfield bleachers
Busch Stadium — St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs
- St. Louis Cardinals
Date: Sunday, June 2, 2019
Price: $99.90
Seat Location: Sec. 240
Marlins Park — Miami Marlins vs New York Mets
- StubHub
Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019
Price: $95
Seat Location: Sec. 19
ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park — Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Chargers
Date: Sunday, September 8, 2019
Price: $100
Seat Location: Sec. 122
MetLife Stadium — New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings
- New York Giants
Date: Sunday, October 6, 2019
Price: $115 (cheapest available)
Seat Location: Sec. 305
TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints
- Ticketrmaster
Date: Sunday, October 13, 2019
Price: $101
Seat Location: Sec. 203
Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens (preseason)
- Ticketmaster
Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019
Price: $100
Seat Location: Sec. 121
Bryant-Denny Stadium — Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers
- StubHub
Date: Saturday, October 19, 2019
Price: $95
Seat Location: Sec. FF
Michigan Stadium — Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa Hawkeyes
- StubHub
Date: Saturday, October 5, 2019
Price: $105
Seat Location: Sec. 20
Barclays Center in Brooklyn — Deontay Wilder vs Dominic Breazeale (WBC Heavyweight Title)
- Barclays Center
Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019
Price: $99
Seat Location: Sec. 219 (ring will be in the middle of the floor)
Madison Square Garden in New York — Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr (WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Titles)
- DAZN
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2019
Price: $99.99 for one year of DAZN
Seat Location: Your living room. There are no tickets available for the fight for under $200.
United Center in Chicago — UFC 238 (Henry Cejudo vs Marlon Moraes)
- Chicago Bulls
Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019
Price: $100
Seat Location: Section 319 (ring will be in the center of the court)
T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas — UFC 239 (Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos; Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm)
- UFC
Date: Saturday, July 6, 2019
Price: $65 ($59.99 for the PPV and $4.99 for one month of ESPN+)
Seat Location: Your living room. There are no tickets available for the fight for under $200.
Pepsi Center in Denver — Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, if necessary)
- Denver Nuggets
Date: Sunday, May 12, 2019
Price: $94
Seat Location: Sec. 302
Toyota Center in Houston — Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors (Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals)
- Houston Rockets
Date: Friday, May 10, 2019
Price: $125 (cheapest ticket)
Seat Location: Sec. 418
SAP Center at San Jose — San Jose Sharks vs St. Louis Blues (Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals)
- San Jose Sharks
Date: Monday, May 13, 2019
Price: $111
Seat Location: Sec. 220
Bethpage Black Course in Old Bethpage, New York — 2019 PGA Championship
- Chris Condon/PGA TOUR
Date: Friday, May 17, 2019
Price: $110
Seat Location: General Admission
Orlando City Stadium in Orlando — Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United FC
- Orlando City
Date: Friday, August 23, 2019
Price: $99
Seat Location: Sec. 19
Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles — Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Los Angeles Football Club
Date: Saturday, July 6, 2019
Price: $101
Seat Location: Sec. 115