What a $100 seat looks like at different sporting events

How much it costs to attend a sporting event can vary wildly depending on where you go and when.

We took a look at what the view is like for $100 seats at upcoming sporting events, including all the major leagues in North America.

The cost of attending a sporting event can vary wildly depending on the sport and the location, and recently, more teams have started using dynamic pricing which can alter the price based on the opponent or even the day of the week.

To get a sense of how far the dollar goes at different events we looked at some upcoming sporting events in the U.S., including all the major sports leagues and some combat sports. We then found the best seats for $100 at each event and what the view looks like from that spot in the stadium or arena.

Ticket prices are through each team’s website and represents either standard tickets or verified resale tickets.

Yankee Stadium — New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2019

Price: $99

Seat Location: Sec. 331

Fenway Park — Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2019

Price: $100

Seat Location: Right field box 8

Wrigley Field — Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

Date: Sunday, June 9, 2019

Price: $99

Seat Location: Outfield bleachers

Busch Stadium — St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2019

Price: $99.90

Seat Location: Sec. 240

Marlins Park — Miami Marlins vs New York Mets

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019

Price: $95

Seat Location: Sec. 19

ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park — Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2019

Price: $100

Seat Location: Sec. 122

MetLife Stadium — New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2019

Price: $115 (cheapest available)

Seat Location: Sec. 305

TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2019

Price: $101

Seat Location: Sec. 203

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens (preseason)

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2019

Price: $100

Seat Location: Sec. 121

Bryant-Denny Stadium — Alabama Crimson Tide vs Tennessee Volunteers

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2019

Price: $95

Seat Location: Sec. FF

Michigan Stadium — Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa Hawkeyes

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2019

Price: $105

Seat Location: Sec. 20

Barclays Center in Brooklyn — Deontay Wilder vs Dominic Breazeale (WBC Heavyweight Title)

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019

Price: $99

Seat Location: Sec. 219 (ring will be in the middle of the floor)

Madison Square Garden in New York — Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr (WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Titles)

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2019

Price: $99.99 for one year of DAZN

Seat Location: Your living room. There are no tickets available for the fight for under $200.

United Center in Chicago — UFC 238 (Henry Cejudo vs Marlon Moraes)

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019

Price: $100

Seat Location: Section 319 (ring will be in the center of the court)

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas — UFC 239 (Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos; Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm)

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2019

Price: $65 ($59.99 for the PPV and $4.99 for one month of ESPN+)

Seat Location: Your living room. There are no tickets available for the fight for under $200.

Pepsi Center in Denver — Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, if necessary)

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2019

Price: $94

Seat Location: Sec. 302

Toyota Center in Houston — Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors (Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals)

Date: Friday, May 10, 2019

Price: $125 (cheapest ticket)

Seat Location: Sec. 418

SAP Center at San Jose — San Jose Sharks vs St. Louis Blues (Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals)

Date: Monday, May 13, 2019

Price: $111

Seat Location: Sec. 220

Bethpage Black Course in Old Bethpage, New York — 2019 PGA Championship

Date: Friday, May 17, 2019

Price: $110

Seat Location: General Admission

Orlando City Stadium in Orlando — Orlando City SC vs Atlanta United FC

Date: Friday, August 23, 2019

Price: $99

Seat Location: Sec. 19

Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles — Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2019

Price: $101

Seat Location: Sec. 115