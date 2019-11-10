These are the 10 sports cars that have the best resale value 5 years after purchase

source Porsche

The automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of 10 sports cars that have the best resale value due to their low depreciation rates.

The average depreciation of cars over their first five years is 49.6%, according to the firm. For sports cars, it’s 48%. However, these 10 cars depreciate between 47.2% to 37.2%.

The cars on this list – with the exception of the two Porsche 911s and the Nissan GT-R – have an MSRP under $40,000.

“Because of the relative affordability of these vehicles in the sports car segment, they don’t depreciate as steeply as their six-figure counterparts,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a statement.

“These are also popular sports car models, so there is a high demand for them in the used car marketplace.”

iSeeCars.com analyzed the prices of over 6.9 million new cars for the study, which also includes pickup trucks, SUVS, and noncategorized cars from the 2014 model year also sold that year. These prices were compared to more than 800,000 used cars from the same model year sold between January to October 2019. The “used” prices were adjusted 7.9% for inflation.

Keep scrolling to see which sports cars depreciate the least:

10. Mazda MX-5 Miata: 47.2%. Difference: $15,307.

caption A 2014 Mazda MX-5 Miata. source National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

9. Nissan 370Z: 46.7%. Difference: $17,988.

8. Chevrolet Camaro: 45.8%. Difference: $15,765.

7. Subaru BRZ: 45.0%. Difference: $13,905.

source Subaru

6. Dodge Challenger: 44.4%. Difference: $15,337.

source Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

5. Ford Mustang: 44.4%. Difference: $14,252.

source Ford

4. Porsche 911 (Convertible): 42.0%. Difference: $61,430.

3. Subaru Impreza WRX: 40.0%. Difference: $13,659.

source Subaru

2. Nissan GT-R: 39.4%. Difference: $44,476.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

1. Porsche 911 (Coupe): 37.2%. Difference: $53,595.