15 NBA-themed stocking stuffers under $25 for the sports fan in your life

For many, Christmas is a time for being with family, drinking an unhealthy amount of eggnog, and truly embracing the giving spirit. I typically spend mine planted in front of the TV for the NBA Christmas games, with a chalice of bourbon in hand. Santa and Rudolph are pretty cool, but I doubt they’d be able replicate Lebron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo as they barrel their way into the lane for an electrifying jam.

If basketball is their favorite sport too, keep it so fresh this holiday season by adding one of these NBA-themed gifts to their stocking. As a bonus for you, none of them cost more than $25.

Most of these gifts are available for every NBA team. Many should arrive within a few days’ time, so don’t stress too much about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

A hat to rep their team and stop worrying about bad hair days

source New Era

Whether you’re going to the arena or running errands, it is always the right time to show off your fandom. If you have an understated style, or an oddly shaped head, these adjustable 9TWENTY hats are a great addition to any NBA fan’s wardrobe. This hat will make any wearer feel like they are officially part of the team because of the raised embroidered team logo and a woven team tag at the back closure.

Socks to keep them warm and spirited

source For Bare Feet

During the holiday season, I, like almost every other kid in the world, always hoped for a nice, practical pair of socks. For real though, if I were to have gotten these NBA-themed Argyle Crew socks, I would have been super pumped. Most basketball fans already have a favorite NBA-player associated shoe line, so add to their style with these awesome, yet functional socks.

A mini figure for the big baller in your life

source FunKo

When the Ball family hopped onto the NBA scene, the entire landscape of the league changed. Well… at least according to the modern American patriarch, Lavar Ball. Get in on the BBB hype by grabbing this Lonzo Ball Funko POP! figurine before it lands itself in the Funko vault. Regardless of what Lavar says or how many points the other brothers dropped in Lithuania, this may be your only chance to truly rep the Big Baller Brand.

A keychain bottle opener so they can always be the hero of the party

source Aminco

If you want to beam with pride every time you reach into your pocket for your keys, or save the day when the six-pack you bought turns out to not be a twist off, this hybrid keychain bottle opener can solve your problems. This keychain is 100% metal, so you can “Trust The Process” knowing that your keys will always be safe and able to help out a thirsty friend in need.

Boxers that show off their team pride (even if they’re the only one who sees them)

source Concepts Sport

Many fans have the kind of career that doesn’t necessarily correlate with always wearing NBA gear, making it hard to feel like the true superfan you strive to be on a daily basis. On the other hand, if you are looking for a comfortable pajama bottom option, these boxer shorts are perfect to pop on while you’re watching games at home.

Slippers to keep their feet warm while they watch the game

source Forever Collectibles

Finding the perfect combination of style, function, and comfort is difficult, but you can make that task a little easier with these slippers. They’re are not only super comfortable, but they also come equipped with a non-slip sole and are surface washable. I wouldn’t recommend hooping in anything other than official basketball shoes, but if you’re willing to risk an ankle injury in the name of your team, these are the slides for you.

An essential addition to her shoe collection

source Forever Collectibles

While I don’t want to contribute to my girlfriend’s massive collection of footwear due to spacial restrictions in our apartment, I am seriously considering getting her a pair of these canvas shoes this holiday season. Even if she never actually puts them on, when she owns these shoes I will always have a go-to suggestion when she asks what she should wear that night.

A poster that ends the GOAT debate once and for all

source Trends International

While I refuse to disclose my personal opinion on the matter, the GOAT debate is one of the most heated arguments in the NBA world. This Los Angeles Lakers LBJ poster is perfect for the Lebron-truther that wants to make sure that every person who enters their room knows that there is no debate to be had. Measuring approximately 22 inches by 34 inches, this poster will take up plenty of wall space, and ignite even more heated conversations.

A classic T-shirt to add to their collection

source Fanatics Brand

Most likely, if you landed on this page you already have some sort of shirt with your favorite team’s logo, or at least something close to it. If you have a second favorite team, or want to simply add to your collection, check out this Branded Steady Team T-shirt from Fanatics. At the low price of $10, this is a high-percentage, lay-up of a gift that is sure to satisfy even the most casual NBA fan.

A flashier NBA logo shirt

source UNK

For those fans looking for something less traditional than the standard logo team shirt, these UNK Evolve NBA shirts will let you show off your fandom without sacrificing your style. Wear this shirt to the neighborhood pick-up courts and everyone will know that you are a serious hooper and want you on their squad.

NBA winter gear for fans in cold-weather cities

source Forever Collectibles

If you are a Warriors, Lakers, or Suns fan, this slide probably won’t do you any good, but for those of us in cold-weather climates, some NBA-themed winter gear is great for showing off while walking around town. This scarf will help you stay spirited regardless of the weather and can also serve as a cool wall decoration for those fortunate enough to live in year-round sunny weather.

A way to rock their team’s colors at formal events

source Eagles Wings

We all know a superfan who is so dedicated to their team that they won’t even consider missing a game for a formal event. For those who are driven to prove to people that they are their team’s number one fan, regardless of the circumstance, this bow tie is the perfect option. Be warned, once you gift this item to the superfan in your life, they will wear it to every major occasion, including weddings, bar mitzvahs, and graduations.

Team-bracelets for the last-minute stocking booster

source Rastaclast

Sometimes, small and simple is the perfect addition to a Christmas morning stocking. This woven bracelet is available for every team color, goes on and off easily, and is made of 100% polyester so you don’t have to worry about itchy, uncomfortable wrists.

A lanyard to keep their things close, and their team closer

source WinCraft

Avoid fumbling through your bag to find the right key or ID badge by attaching all to this 22-inch reversible lanyard. Plus, if you do happen to leave your keys lying around a friends house or at work, the apparent team logo and colors will immediately identify it as yours so no one will grab your things accidentally thinking it is theirs.

Gloves for NBA fans of all hand sizes

source Forever Collectibles

These one-size-fits-all gloves probably wouldn’t work for Kawhi Leonard or Boban Marjanovic, but they will most likely serve their purpose for the typical NBA fan. These gloves aren’t so bulky that it takes up a lot of room in your pockets, and are warm enough for the average commuter. Keep these handy for anytime you step out into the cold and feel like a valued part of your favorite franchise at the same time.