5 great sporting events to watch on TV this weekend

With so many channels and so much sports available, we have rounded up the events that you won’t want to miss. We will stick to contests that are available on most cable or streaming packages and one-off pay-per-view events.

From Final Four action to WWE’s biggest night of the year, here are five events that you will want to catch this weekend.

1. Women’s Final Four — Friday (7:00 p.m.)

Network: ESPN2

What is at stake: In the first game, Baylor will face Oregon for a spot in the championship game. Baylor (31-1) is the top team in the country. They won their first four games of the tourney by an average score of 94-56, including a 32-point win over second-seeded Iowa in the regional final. Second-seeded Oregon took down top-seeded Mississippi State in their region. Meanwhile, UConn is back in the Final Four for the 12th straight year but is looking to reach the final for the first time since 2016 when they won their fourth straight title. They are a two-seed and will face top-seeded Notre Dame.

2. Men’s Final Four — Saturday (6:00 p.m.)

Network: CBS

What is at stake: It’s the Football-School Final Four. Auburn has won eight straight and will face UVA who is attempting to go from worst to first after becoming the first 1-seed to ever lose in the first round a year ago. In the late game, Michigan State is trying to win their second title in eight trips to the Final Four under Tom Izzo. They will face the top defensive team in the country in Texas Tech.

3. WrestleMania 35 — Sunday (7:00 p.m.)

Network: Pay-Per-View

What is at stake: This year’s WrestleMania has a chance to be one of the best ever, and for the first time, the women’s division is represented in the main event of the night. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will meet in a Winner Take All match.

(Read more: The 15 matches that could make WrestleMania one of the biggest events in the history of WWE, ranked)

4. Women’s college basketball championship game — Sunday (6:00 p.m.)

Network: ESPN

What is at stake: UConn has won 11 national titles. The other three schools in the Final Four have won four combined.

5. “Sunday Night Baseball” — Sunday (8:30 p.m.)

Network: ESPN

What is at stake: The Dodgers are off to a hot start in the NL West, winners of five of their first seven games. If you are looking for a spot to casually jump into the 2019 season, this would be a good place to start.

Other notable events.

The inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on Golf Channel and noon on NBC) – Augusta National will be debuting their women’s amateur tournament this weekend as a kickoff to Masters week. The final round will take place on Saturday at Augusta.

– Augusta National will be debuting their women’s amateur tournament this weekend as a kickoff to Masters week. The final round will take place on Saturday at Augusta. Der Klassiker (Saturday at noon on Fox) – German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich renew their rivalry this weekend. Unfortunately, American Christian Pulisic won’t play as he is out with an injury.

– German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich renew their rivalry this weekend. Unfortunately, American Christian Pulisic won’t play as he is out with an injury. Food City 500 (2:00 p.m. on FS1) – NASCAR makes its first trip to the famed Bristol Motor Speedway this season. Brothers Kurt Busch (4) and Kyle Busch (4) have combined to win this race eight times in the last 17 years. Kyle Busch is the favorite this year on the short track.

– NASCAR makes its first trip to the famed Bristol Motor Speedway this season. Brothers Kurt Busch (4) and Kyle Busch (4) have combined to win this race eight times in the last 17 years. Kyle Busch is the favorite this year on the short track. Valero Texas Open final round (Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC) – There are 127 golfers in the field who have not qualified for the Masters. A win in the Texas Open is the last chance to earn a spot at Augusta National.

