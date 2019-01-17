The top 15 sports wealthy people around the world love, ranked

caption Horse racing is ranked No. 14 on a list of high net worth individuals’ favorite sports. source Bill Brine/Flickr

Wealth-X released its first ever High Net Worth Handbook this month.

The report analyzes the interests and habits of the world’s multi-millionaires whose net worth ranges from $1 million to $30 million.

Of the top 15 sports that high net worth (HNW) individuals are interested in, three are American games, which correlates to the US accounting for 40% of the world’s HNW population.

In the inaugural publication of its High Net Worth Handbook, Wealth-X intelligence investigates upper-class interests, analyzing their preferences in sports, art, music, and philanthropy.

The report looks at wealth in two tiers: high net worth and ultra high net worth.

Wealth-X defines high net worth (HNW) as individuals with a net worth of $1 million to $30 million, and reported that this population grew by 1.9% since last year.

Meanwhile, ultra high net worth (UHNW) individuals are those with a net worth of $30 million or more. This group now tallies over one-quarter of a million people worldwide.

The report notes the United States has a sizeable influence in the study, as the country contains over 40% of the world’s HNW population. This influence is seen in the high ranking of predominantly US sports (basketball, baseball, and American football) alongside sports such as golf and skiing, which have more traditionally been associated with wealth.

The report classifies HNW individuals as having an interest in a certain sport as a spectator, player, and/or owner/investor. Here’s how interests in sports line up amongst some of the world’s wealthiest people.

15. Automobile Racing

Percentage of HNW individuals who like automobile racing: 2.3%

14. Horse Racing

Percentage of HNW individuals who like horse racing: 2.6%

13. Diving

Percentage of HNW individuals who like diving: 2.7%

12. Ice Hockey

Percentage of HNW individuals who like ice hockey: 2.8%

11. Martial Arts

Percentage of HNW individuals who like martial arts: 3.1%

10. Athletics

Percentage of HNW individuals who like athletics: 3.6%

*Wealth-X defines athletics as general exercise and includes in this category individuals who are regular gym-goers, boot camp enthusiasts, or who holds a stake in a gym chain.

9. Swimming

Percentage of HNW individuals who like swimming: 4.6%

8. Cycling

Percentage of HNW individuals who like cycling: 6.8%

7. Football/Soccer

Percentage of HNW individuals who like football/soccer: 9.8%

6. Tennis

Percentage of HNW individuals who like tennis: 10.1%

5. Baseball

Percentage of HNW individuals who like baseball: 10.7%

4. Basketball

Percentage of HNW individuals who like basketball: 10.8%

3. Skiing

Percentage of HNW individuals who like skiing: 12.8%

2. American Football

Percentage of HNW individuals who like American football: 14.6%

1. Golf

Percentage of HNW individuals who like golf: 24.2%