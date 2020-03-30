See if you can you spot the camouflaged soldiers in these photos

caption There are two soldiers in camouflage in this photo. source Courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

Some soldiers and snipers are specially-trained to conceal themselves in their environments.

Here are eight photos with soldiers concealed somewhere in them.

The soldiers get progressively harder to spot.

Elite members of the military are masters of disguise.

Some soldiers and snipers in militaries across the world undergo special training and use materials like ghillie suits to conceal themselves in their environments.

Here are eight photos of grassy landscapes, each one containing either one or multiple cleverly-concealed soldiers. Can you spot them all?

Let’s start with an easy one. Can you spot the soldier in camouflage?

caption Do you see the soldier? source Olesia_O/Shutterstock

The goal is to be invisible.

That mound of dried grass is a soldier lying flat on the ground.

caption Spotted. source Olesia_O/Shutterstock

The ghillie suit conceals the soldier within the mulch, but they’re pretty easy to spot from closeby.

There are two soldiers hiding on the forest floor. Do you see them?

caption There are two soldiers. source MilanTomazin/Shutterstock

Hint: you can see the barrels of their guns.

There they are.

caption Two soldiers. source MilanTomazin/Shutterstock

The soldiers are on either side of the tree.

Do you see anything out of the ordinary here?

caption A soldier in camouflage. source Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

One of those bushes is not like the others.

There’s a soldier hiding in the brush.

caption The hidden soldier. source Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

From further away, the soldier would likely be indistinguishable from the leaves, but their weapon is visible from a closer vantage point.

Where’s the soldier in this photo?

caption Where’s the soldier. source Stockshakir/Shutterstock

They’re hiding in there somewhere.

The soldier is crouching right near the base of the trunk.

caption The soldier is near the tree. source Stockshakir/Shutterstock

The soldier is partially hidden behind the remains of another tree trunk.

Can you spot the soldier here?

caption Where’s the soldier. source Courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

Hint: look near the bottom of the image.

The soldier is just visible in the tall grass.

caption There’s the soldier. source Courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

Pictured is a sniper from the Israel Defense Forces’ Lotar Counter-Terror School demonstrating their camouflage skills.

It’s starting to get more difficult now. Where’s the soldier?

caption Where’s the soldier? source Courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

They’re lurking there somewhere.

The soldier blends in seamlessly with the grass.

caption Nearly invisible. source Courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

Another soldier from the Lotar Counter-Terror School rendered themselves nearly invisible during a training exercise.

Now comes the hardest challenge. Can you spot the two soldiers in this image?

caption There are two soldiers here. source Courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

It’s a tough one.

If you look closely, you can see them towards the top left of the photo.

caption The two soldiers. source Courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

They’re indistinguishable from the rocky surface.

Still don’t see the soldiers? Here’s a closer look.

caption A closer look. source Courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

They’re facing away from each other.