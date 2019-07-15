Can you spot the doughnut among these pool floats?

caption A crowded pool in China. source REUTERS/China Daily

Bingo site GalaBingo.com created a summer-themed brainteaser in which a doughnut is hidden among pool floats.

It takes people an average of 22 seconds to find it.

Summer is a great time to lay poolside and hit up a book, a crossword puzzle, and, yes, a good ol’ brainteaser. For those aching for their next brain-y challenge, Bingo site GalaBingo.com has come up with a perfect brainteaser.

The company has hidden a doughnut among a sea of pool floats, and says it takes the average person 22 seconds to find it. How long will it take you?

Ready to give it a try? Alright, here’s the image.

caption Can you see it? source GalaBingo.com

Did you find the doughnut?

Still looking?

OK, we’ll give you another minute.

Still stumped?

Wanna give it one last try?

Go for it.

Ready to see where it is?

Alright, the doughnut among pool floats can be found below:

caption There’s the doughnut! source GalaBingo.com

How long did it take you to find it?