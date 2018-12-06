Everyone is using Spotify’s sweet new tool to discover and share their top music of 2018 — check it out

source Spotify

Every year, Spotify releases a tool that lets users see their personalized top charts for the past year.

It’s a fascinating look into personal listening habits, and it comes in a very attractive package.

People are sharing their charts on social media to compare with friends.

2018 was an absolutely killer year for music, and there’s no better way to look back on that year than Spotify’s annual Wrapped tool.

More than a year-end music chart, the Spotify tool offers Spotify users a personalized rundown of their year in music. After entering your Spotify login information, the Spotify 2018 Wrapped website analyzes your account and walks you through your past year of listening step-by-step – starting with the first song you played in 2018.

It’s a beautiful audio tour of the year for the tens of millions of Spotify users out there, and it comes with a gift at the end: A playlist of your most-listened to tracks. If you’re anything like me, the playlist is sure to be full of your actual favorite tracks of 2018.

caption There’s cool information like this that music nerds (like me) will enjoy. source Spotify

As you might expect, there’s a shareable little placard of information at the conclusion of the tool’s slideshow.

And people are doing exactly that – sharing that information – all over the place.

oh the pleasure was literally indescribable I assure you https://t.co/lwf3ceQBAQ — PROPAGANDHI (@propagandhi) December 6, 2018

I love these Spotify year-in-review things! Apparently I listened to 40,000+ minutes of music this year. My top songs of 2018 playlist: https://t.co/wz3joToo5c And you can get yours at: https://t.co/txinKbcIp5 pic.twitter.com/UsWXwEeP8F — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 6, 2018

I'm seeing other people post their spotify wrapped and seeing the minutes listened and uhh… I'm torn between "those are rookie numbers" and "oh god what am I doing" pic.twitter.com/wGPmB6Rh9B — Pokémon Master Coan (@Coan_Arcanius) December 6, 2018

for every 10 days in 2018 I spent a full 24 hour day listening to spotify pic.twitter.com/yjBEBUkXkJ — Sam (@sambipom) December 6, 2018

And that’s just the standard chart that Spotify makes easily shareable.

More hilarious are all the reactions to what these personalized charts reveal about listening habits.

Baby Shark and the itsy bitsy spider are on my Spotify end of year top songs playlist and I want to die — Dad (@fivefifths) December 6, 2018

I’ve tried really hard to forget how much we had to listen to Kids Bop during camp this summer. Unfortunately, Spotify isn’t letting me. pic.twitter.com/vm2q67KP2u — mason . (@mason_0313) December 6, 2018

Oh good it’s time for my yearly Spotify CALLOUT pic.twitter.com/2UDVs3WTM4 — LightningEclipse (@LightningEclips) December 6, 2018

Are you ready to face the hard truth?

Head over to the Spotify 2018 Wrapped website right here and see if you can handle it!