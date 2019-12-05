Spotify just launched a tool that reveals your top music of 2019 and the last decade — check it out

source Spotify

Each year, Spotify releases a tool that lets users see their personalized top charts for the past year.

It offers a fascinating look into personal listening habits, and it comes in a very attractive package.

The tool also puts your most-listened-to songs into a personal playlist.

This year’s Wrapped is particularly special – it includes your full decade of music listening, too.

2019 is nearly over, and there’s no better way to look back on the year in music than Spotify’s annual Wrapped tool.

More than a year-end music chart, the Spotify tool offers anyone with a Spotify account a personalized rundown of their year in music. After entering your login information on the site or in the app, Spotify analyzes your listening history and walks you through your past year, step-by-step.

It starts off by walking through each season of this year, and highlighting how your music changed.

It’s a beautiful audio tour of the year for the more than 100 million Spotify users out there, and it comes with a gift at the end: a playlist of your most-listened-to tracks. If you’re anything like me, the playlist is sure to be full of your actual favorite tracks of 2019.

As you might expect, there’s a shareable little placard of information at the conclusion of the tool’s slideshow.

And people are doing exactly that – sharing that information – all over the place.

And that’s just the standard info that Spotify makes easily shareable.

More hilarious are all the reactions to what these personalized charts reveal about listening habits.

WHY IS BRADLEY COOPER IN MY TOP 5 SPOTIFY ARTISTS pic.twitter.com/FrZZRfdLDt — geoff (fan + personal acc) (@riverageoffreyy) December 5, 2019

Spotify's year end wrap never fails to go straight for the jugular pic.twitter.com/H3RS6j9LDj — Kait Tremblay (@kait_zilla) December 5, 2019

Glad I did this whole Spotify thing for it to tell me I listen to a lot of Taylor Swift ???? pic.twitter.com/NKXyu1rha1 — hannah (@_hannahbanana14) December 5, 2019

Are you ready to face the hard truth?

Head over to Spotify and see if you can handle it!