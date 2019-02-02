Spotify reportedly plans to buy Gimlet Media for more than $200 million in big expansion into podcasting

caption Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify source Kimberly White/Getty Images

Spotify plans to pay more than $200 million to buy Gimlet Media, Recode reported, saying the company wants to branch out of music streaming into the booming podcasting space.

Gimlet is the startup behind shows like Crimetown and Reply All. Recode citing unnamed sources, Recode said Spotify is in advanced talks to acquire the Brooklyn-based company.

Podcasting is a burgeoning industry, and while Apple is the dominant distributor, no one yet has a chokehold on podcast content.

Gimlet has also moved into TV production – Homecoming, which started out as a scripted podcast, was turned into an Amazon show starring Julia Roberts.

Gimlet’s last fundraising in 2017 valued the company at about $70 million, Recode said. Gimlet and Spotify didn’t immediately comment to Recode.

The move would be Spotify’s first purchase of a content company and one of the biggest deals in the podcasting industry.

Read more at Recode here.