Spotify is giving away Google Home speakers to all subscribers — here's how to get yours

Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
The Google Home Mini.

The Google Home Mini.
Google

Who doesn’t like free tech?

That’s the question at the heart of Spotify’s new promotion. The music-streaming company is offering free Google Home Mini smart speakers to anyone paying for a Spotify subscription, which starts at $10 per month.

But the offer is limited – you’ve gotta act fast! So how do you get one? Follow these simple steps:

First things first, there are two caveats: This is a Google Home Mini, not the newly announced Nest Mini …

The Nest Mini, above, looks almost exactly like the Home Mini from 2017 — except it has better sound quality and a headphone jack.
Google

Google’s Home Mini smart speaker, unveiled in 2017, is the one you’ll get as part of Spotify’s promotion, not the newly announced update to the Google Home Mini, named the Nest Mini.

It’s a subtle difference, but one that might matter to you if you’re in the market for the newer smart speaker from Google.

That said, the Nest Mini costs $50, and the Google Home Mini through this promotion costs zero dollars.

… and if you got a free Google Home Mini last year through a similar promotion, you can’t get another this year.

Spotify

I learned as much when I tried snagging a second Home Mini on Tuesday morning through the promotion. Unfortunately, if you got one last year through a similar promotion, you can’t get another this year. Oh well!

Got it? OK, let’s get to the directions!

1. Log in to your Spotify account on the Spotify website.

Spotify

Head over to Spotify’s website and click on either “Get Individual” or “Get Family,” depending on the type of paid Spotify account you have.

2. When you click through, you’ll be prompted to log in. Do that!

Spotify

3. After you’ve logged in and agreed to a few standard terms of service things, Spotify will send over an email with a link to your free Google Home Mini.

Google/Spotify

4. After you’ve logged in, the Google Store will open with your Google Home Mini price reduced to zero. Choose your color!

Google

5. You’re all set: The Google Home Mini is yours.

Matt Weinberger/Business Insider

6. Wait patiently for the Google Home Mini to arrive.

funkyfrogstock/Shutterstock