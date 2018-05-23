Spotify shared its top 16 predictions for the biggest song of the summer

By
John Lynch, Business Insider US
-

Spotify has shared a list of 16 songs that the streaming service predicts could become the most popular tracks of the summer.

Spotify’s list includes recent Billboard No. 1 hits like Drake’s “Nice for What” and Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” alongside a 2018 album cut from rapper Cardi B, and a new collaboration from Pharrell Williams and pop singer Camila Cabello.

The company said in a release that its list was compiled “based on factors such as a song’s chart performance, listener engagement in playlists, current trajectory, industry buzz and good old-fashioned gut instincts.”

Here are the top 16 song of the summer contenders, according to Spotify:

16. “Youth” — Shawn Mendes feat. Khalid

15. “Solo” — Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato

14. “Burn the House Down” — AJR

13. “2002” — Anne-Marie

12. “Ball For Me” — Post Malone feat. Nicki Minaj

11. “Playinwitme” — KYLE feat. Kehlani

10. “No Tears Left To Cry” — Ariana Grande

9. “Zombie” — Bad Wolves

8. “Life Changes” — Thomas Rhett

7. “Nice For What” — Drake

6. “Boo’d Up” — Ella Mai

5. “Sangria Wine” — Pharrell Williams & Camila Cabello

4. “OTW” — Khalid feat. 6LACK & Ty Dolla $ign

3. “One Kiss” — Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa

2. “This Is America” — Childish Gambino

1. “I Like It” — Cardi B feat. J Balvin & Bad Bunny