Spotify shared its top 16 predictions for the biggest song of the summer

Spotify has shared a list of 16 songs that the streaming service predicts could become the most popular tracks of the summer.
Spotify’s list includes recent Billboard No. 1 hits like Drake’s “Nice for What” and Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” alongside a 2018 album cut from rapper Cardi B, and a new collaboration from Pharrell Williams and pop singer Camila Cabello.
The company said in a release that its list was compiled “based on factors such as a song’s chart performance, listener engagement in playlists, current trajectory, industry buzz and good old-fashioned gut instincts.”
Here are the top 16 song of the summer contenders, according to Spotify:
16. “Youth” — Shawn Mendes feat. Khalid
15. “Solo” — Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
14. “Burn the House Down” — AJR
13. “2002” — Anne-Marie
12. “Ball For Me” — Post Malone feat. Nicki Minaj
11. “Playinwitme” — KYLE feat. Kehlani
10. “No Tears Left To Cry” — Ariana Grande
9. “Zombie” — Bad Wolves
8. “Life Changes” — Thomas Rhett
7. “Nice For What” — Drake
6. “Boo’d Up” — Ella Mai
5. “Sangria Wine” — Pharrell Williams & Camila Cabello
4. “OTW” — Khalid feat. 6LACK & Ty Dolla $ign
3. “One Kiss” — Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
2. “This Is America” — Childish Gambino
1. “I Like It” — Cardi B feat. J Balvin & Bad Bunny