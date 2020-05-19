Spotify spikes 11% on exclusive podcast deal with Joe Rogan

source Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Spotify has inked an exclusive deal with Joe Rogan and his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast series, sending shares surging as much as 11% higher on Tuesday.

The streaming company announced it has secured Joe Rogan’s entire podcast library, dating back 11 years.

The JRE podcast is set to hit Spotify on September 1, and will become exclusive to Spotify later this year.

Spotify announced Tuesday that it has inked an exclusive deal with Joe Rogan and his podcast series, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

The news sent Spotify shares surging higher, up as much as 11% to $179.42 in afternoon trading.

The Joe Rogan podcast and its 11-year library of content will debut on Spotify on September 1, and the library will become exclusive to Spotify later this year.

Rogan has held out on sharing his podcast on the Spotify platform, and has instead opted for other streaming platforms for his audio and video program, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

Rogan revealed in a podcast last year that his show had reached upward of 190 million downloads a month.

Spotify reported a surge in subscriber growth last month as the company saw increased listening activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.