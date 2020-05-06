Spotify, TikTok, Tinder, and a ton of other popular apps are having technical issues for some users right now

caption Daniel Ek, cofounder and CEO of Spotify source Greg Sandoval/Business Insider

Spotify, TikTok, Tinder, and a bunch of other popular apps are currently experiencing technical issues for some users.

The outage-measuring website Down Detector is reporting outages for numerous popular internet services, also including Pinterest, Waze, Venmo, Bumble, and SoundCloud. It’s not clear what – if anything – links the simultaneous outages.

The outages do not appear to be affecting all users: Spotify is currently down for some Business Insider employees, but functional for others, for example.

Other impacted apps and services include Nextdoor, The New York Times, Walmart, Viber, Pandora, and UPS, according to Down Detector’s tracking.

This story is developing…

