Spotify’s annual year in review playlists are out, and the internet has a lot of questions about their accuracy

Spotify is one of the biggest music streaming services on the planet.

The app unveiled 2018’s year in review feature, called Spotify 2018 Wrapped.

The portal allows users to see all kinds of stats regarding their listening habits, including their top five songs, artists, and genres. It also offers a personalized playlist called Your Top Songs 2018, which is supposed to be each user’s top 100 songs.

However, many people on the internet are questioning the validity of their stats or reporting inconsistencies between their listening habits, top songs and artists, and their personalized playlists.

Every December since 2013, Spotify has released some version of a personalized year in review, in which users can look back at their most-played songs, artists, albums, genres, etc. It’s become so popular that people have been tweeting about its release in anticipation for weeks.

However, some users are less than satisfied with their Spotify 2018 Wrapped content, or, at least, were confused by some discrepancies.

One of the pages shows a user’s top five songs, artists, and genres. Here’s mine.

As you can see, according to this, my No. 1 song was “A Million Dreams,” and one of my top artists was One Direction – don’t judge me, please – so, ostensibly, that one song and at least a few One Direction songs should appear in my top 100 songs.

But they don’t.

Neither my top song nor one of my top artists appear on this playlist at all.

I’m not the only one who’s confused. Twitter users had a lot of opinions.

why are all the spotify wrapped playlists wrong… — cauliflower is traditional (@tangerineissad) December 6, 2018

@Spotify 99% sure my top 100 playlist is wrong, because not one of my top five songs of the year are on it?! And neither is any song by my top artist. — ✖️amy ✖️ (@amy_ninenine) December 6, 2018

so there’s something wrong with spotify because I haven’t heard most of the songs/artists in my top songs of 2018 playlist ever. my first song of the year is one ive never heard. it says I only listened to 6 hours of taylor when i’ve listened to her for several hours of ✈️ — erica (scorpio) (@ts13change) December 6, 2018

This year I've obsessively listened to @frankturner, @teleman, @QueensChristine, @jamesblake and @Prince but @Spotify tells me my most listened to track is Embraceable You by Billie Holiday. If they can show stats, I'm willing to be proved wrong but I reckon I've heard it twice — James Marsters (@earlofbeverley) December 6, 2018

Is anyone else's Top Songs of 2018 @Spotify playlist hilARiously wrong? Mine is full of stuff I listened to once, maybe twice. It's like the actual inverse of my top songs… — Don Adams (@_DonAdams) December 6, 2018

MY WHOLE SPOTIFY WRAPPED THING IS WRONG???? Ugh this is annoying me so much more than it should but at the same time if I'm going to let @SpotifyCares collect all this data on me THE LEAST THEY COULD DO is do so ACCURATELY?! — Margaret H. Willison (@MrsFridayNext) December 6, 2018

@Spotify why is my Top Songs 2018 playlist so wrong? None of my top songs on Spotify Wrapped are on it and I know of other songs that I've listened to way more than the ones on here……….. but they're not on here — allison (@alohallison) December 6, 2018

Spotify’s support account on Twitter, @SpotifyCares, has been fielding questions all day and providing some answers.

For instance, they clarified that the songs they pulled had to be released from January 1 through October 31, eliminating any music from November from appearing on the playlist.

We pulled data from the 1st of Jan up to the 31st of Oct. If the track you're referring to was released in November, it won't be included. We won’t be able to pull new stats or update your playlist, but thanks for the feedback. We'll be sure to let the right folks know /LO — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) December 6, 2018

However, this doesn’t answer the question of why a top song wouldn’t appear in the top 100 playlist, with the support account only writing “This can happen for a number of reasons.”

So, for now, people are left listening to top 100 playlists that might not include their favorite songs, or include songs and artists that they don’t enjoy at all …

Representatives for Spotify didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

