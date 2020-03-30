WEBINAR SIGN UP: How to master remote company culture. Join Buffer CEO Joel Gascoigne and Carol Cochran, vice president of people and culture at FlexJobs, for a live conversation at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

caption Business Insider is inviting you for a live conversation with Joel Gascoigne, CEO and cofounder of Buffer and Carol Cochran, vice president of people and culture at FlexJobs. source Buffer; Flexjobs; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The classic management saying goes culture eats strategy for breakfast. And with the instability brought by the coronavirus crisis, company culture may be even more vital for engagement and well being than before.

But what about remote culture? And what if you’re – thanks to current events – suddenly thrust into a remote culture? How do you make your organization a great place to work when everyone’s working from home?

To answer these questions, Business Insider is inviting you for a live conversation with Joel Gascoigne, CEO and co-founder of Buffer and Carol Cochran, vice president of people and culture at FlexJobs. Buffer is famous in tech circles for its radically transparent remote culture, and FlexJobs is a remote company that serves remote job seekers, so we have the perfect guests to talk about how to sculpt a thriving remote culture.

The digital live event will be at 12 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, April 2, in Zoom’s tidy webinar format. We’ll set aside Q&A time. The conversation will be started by Drake Baer, the deputy editor of Strategy and Executive Lifestyle at Business Insider, but it’s really about the audience interaction.