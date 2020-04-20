SPOTLIGHT: How will WFH — and the recession — impact the real estate industry?

source Minta Kay; Clelia Warburg Peters; Peter Miscovich; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

BI Spotlight is a digital live event series that is free to attend, featuring conversations with BI editors and newsmakers across industries.

Coronavirus-prompted social distancing is testing the limits of businesses’ workplace continuity and remote work plans. Meanwhile, some analysts are predicting a Great Recession-size hit to commercial real estate as tenants struggle to pay.

This Spotlight seminar will take a look at the future of the industry, touching on traditional real estate, proptech and flex space.

The event takes place on Thursday, April 23th at noon ET.

Speakers include:

Peter Miscovich, Managing Director, Strategy + Innovation at JLL

Clelia Warburg Peters, Proptech investor and President, Warburg Realty

Minta Kay, Partner, Goodwin Procter and chair of the firm’s real estate industry group

Moderator: Dan Geiger, BI real estate correspondent