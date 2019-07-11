South Beach is losing its luster among the wealthy as crowds of spring breakers bring in noise, garbage, and wild parties

South Beach, Miami, is no longer as hot as it used to be.

At least, that’s the case in the real estate market.

Fewer wealthy people are buying homes in the area – and it’s partly because of the neighborhood’s growing attraction as a spring break destination. So reported Candace Taylor for The Wall Street Journal: “Once famous for its art deco architecture and nightlife, it is gaining a reputation for crowds and wild partying,” she wrote.

In the first quarter of 2019, South Beach condo sales fell by 11.6%, according to a Miller Samuel report. That stands out compared to trends across Miami-Dade County, where sales increased by less than one pe cent year or year, per the Real Deal. Across South Florida, sales have slowed overall.

More parties, less peace

College students are flocking to South Beach thanks to new hotels and efforts by other spring break destinations to curb partying, Taylor reported. Once there, they’re creating brawls, traffic, and litter – all turn offs to high-end buyers. The glamorous neighborhood has also gained unwelcome grit: one real estate agent told Taylor that how “loud” and “dangerous” the neighborhood can be has led to lost appeal.