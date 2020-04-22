‘Spy Kids’ stars Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega reunited on Instagram Live and showed off memorabilia from the movies

caption “Spy Kids” came out 19 years ago in 2001. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images/SGranitz/WireImage

Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega had a “Spy Kids” reunion on Instagram live, and showed off some of their memorabilia from the classic 2001 kids movie and its sequels.

The reunion came around after Sabara and his wife Meghan Trainor rewatched “Spy Kids” almost 20 years after its release, and live-streamed their talk with PenaVega on Trainor’s Instagram.

Sabara and PenaVega, who played Juni and Carmen Cortez, have several keepsakes from the movies, with Sabara showing off the ring his character wore in the film. They both also have costumes from the film, and Sabara showed off one of his that Trainor’s parents had framed for him as a gift.

“Meghan’s parents, my amazing in-laws did this for me,” Sabara said. “It was gathering dust in, like, my storage. How sweet is that?”

“No! You have that? Amazing,” PenaVega said. “Amazing, that is fantastic. That is so good. I don’t have that one. I do have, remember when they put us in, like, our cool tuxedo look and I had, like, that red shirt and black pants? I have that outfit. But I might steal the in-law idea because that’s so awesome.”

???? The Spy Kids reunited!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/rYV1YVF7tv — Jen Abidor (@abidorable) April 21, 2020

Sabara and PenaVega also reminisced about their time on set, with Sabara telling PenaVega that the scene where Juni is in his trailer trying to get a harness off was a “triggering moment.”

“Remember how we used to have the harness on for hours? And we’d be like, ‘Can someone take it off?’ They’d be like, ‘Yeah, yeah, they’ll come take it off’ and no one ever came,” Sabara said.

“No one would ever show up,” PenaVega agreed.

Sabara and PenaVega also joked with Trainor about remembering their characters’ full names from the movies, which are absurdly long.

“Of course,” Sabara said. “Juni Rocket Racer Rebel Cortez.”

“Carmen Elizabeth Juanita Echo Sky Bravo Cortez,” PenaVega said, provoking a delighted response from Trainor: “Yes! That was so good!”

