14 spy movies on Netflix that will keep you happy until ‘No Time to Die’ comes out

caption George Clooney, Jackie Chan, and Harrison Ford make for some pretty interesting Bond replacements. source STX Entertainment/Paramount Pictures/DreamWorks Pictures

The news that the release of Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” has been delayed until November may have left a Bond-shaped hole in the lives of movie lovers, but fear not – Netflix, as per usual, has got you covered with plenty of spy movies and action thrillers to fill that void.

The streaming service currently has all four of Pierce Brosnan’s Bond movies, from “GoldenEye” to “Die Another Day,” as well fellow pop-culture icons Batman (in “Batman Begins”) and Indiana Jones (in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”)

Indiana himself, Harrison Ford, also stars in classic thriller “Patriot Games,” while “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” plays as a more grown-up Bond movie. Plus, George Clooney makes his case for “who would be a good Bond if he were American” in “The Peacemaker.”

Here are the 14 best spy movies (listed alphabetically) you can watch on Netflix right now.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

‘Along Came a Spider’ (2001)

caption Directed by Lee Tamahori. source Paramount Pictures

A classic spy novel turned into a classic spy film. Morgan Freeman stars as detective Alex Cross investigating the disappearance of a congressman’s daughter.

‘Batman Begins’ (2005), plus sequel ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

caption Directed by Christopher Nolan. source Warner Bros. Pictures

There’s actually quite a few paralells between Bond and Batman. A lone man uses his intelligence and brawn to dismantle the plans of colorful villains with the assistance of a whole host of cool tech and gadgets. The first two films of Christopher Nolan’s masterful trilogy are available on Netflix, the second of which features an Oscar-winning Heath Ledger as the Joker. Bond fans everywhere are still hoping that Nolan will one day direct a Bond movie.

‘Die Another Day’ (2002)

caption Directed by Lee Tamahori. source MGM Distribution Co/20th Century Fox

Halle Berry starred in this one, which was Brosnan’s final Bond movie. One of the more bizarre Bond films, this features an ice palace, a lengthy sword-fight, ridiculous plastic surgery, and Madonna. Still worth a watch for entertainment value alone.

‘Donnie Brasco’ (1997)

caption Directed by Mike Newell. source TriStar Pictures

Johnny Depp and Al Pacino are a great combination, and this film doesn’t get the credit it deserves. It follows Depp as a police officer trying to infiltrate Pacino’s mob, but ending up liking mob life more than he should.

‘The Foreigner’ (2017)

caption Directed by Martin Campbell. source STX Entertainment

Notable for featuring former Bond Pierce Brosnan as the villain, “The Foreigner” gives us a dark and gritty Jackie Chan seeking revenge.

‘GoldenEye’ (1995)

caption Directed by Martin Campbell. source MGM/UA Distribution Co/United International Pictures

One of the best Bond movies out there, and certainly Pierce Brosnan’s best. This was actually Brosnan’s first outing as Bond, and he never quite met these heights again. Sean Bean starred as Bond’s former-ally-turned-villain.

‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981), plus sequels ‘The Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and ‘The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ (2008)

caption Directed by Steven Spielberg. source Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones, as a character, is basically the American version of James Bond. And, controversial opinion incoming, Indiana is far cooler than Bond. Harrison Ford created an icon in these movies, the third of which stars former Bond Sean Connery as Indiana’s dad in one of cinema’s best pairings in movie history.

‘Olympus Has Fallen’ (2013)

caption Directed by Antoine Fuqua. source FilmDistrict

Aaron Eckhart starred in Christopher Nolan’s aforementioned Batman movie “The Dark Knight,” but here plays the POTUS that Gerard Butler has to save in this all-out action movie.

‘Patriot Games’ (1992)

caption Directed by Phillip Noyce. source Paramount Pictures

“Patriot Games” is notable for featuring former Bond villain Sean Bean, who starred in “GoldenEye.” Here, he’s the villain going against Harrison Ford, who absolutely would have been the American Bond.

‘The Peacemaker’ (1997)

caption Directed by Mimi Leder. source DreamWorks Pictures

George Clooney is another actor who could easily have been cast as Bond if the franchise had ever wanted an American to play the part. Clooney is a better actor than most Bond stars, and twice as suave. He stars with Nicole Kidman in this political action-thriller.

‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ (2011)

caption Directed by Tomas Alfredson. source StudioCanal

This is what a more restrained, mature Bond movie could look like. Gary Oldman stars as a middle-aged spy trying to find a Soviet double-agent at the heart of the British secret service. It’s based on John Le Carré’s novel, and starring Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more great British actors.

‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ (1997)

caption Directed by Roger Spottiswoode. source MGM Distribution Co/United International Pictures

Michelle Yeoh starred in this movie, which is Brosnan’s second Bond film. In this, Bond takes on Jonathan Pryce’s media mogul Elliot Carver, who wants to provoke a world war to boost sales and ratings.

‘What Lies Beneath’ (2000)

caption Directed by Robert Zemeckis. source DreamWorks Pictures/20th Century Fox

Fun fact: This movie was written by Clark Gregg, the guy who played Agent Phil Coulson in the Avengers movies and the MCU. The movie is a mystery-thriller with plenty of supernatural horror, and stars an against-type Harrison Ford, who clearly had a blast making it.

‘The World is Not Enough’ (1999)

caption Directed by Michael Apted. source MGM Distribution Co/United International Pictures

Pierce Brosnan’s third Bond outing sees him take on Robert Carlyle as the villain, and it’s this movie that introduced John Cleese as Desmond Llewelyn’s Q successor.