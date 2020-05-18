Square just told employees they can work from home permanently

caption Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. source Getty

Square CEO Jack Dorsey is giving employees the choice to keep working remotely even as offices reopen, The Verge first reported Monday.

The policy applies to all employees who can do their jobs from home, meaning some security and facilities personnel will still need to come in, a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

Square’s new work-from-home policy follows a similar change last week by Twitter, where Dorsey is also the CEO.

Several major tech companies, including Facebook, Google, and Microsoft, have warmed to the idea of more dispersed workforces in recent weeks, though so far only Twitter and Square have made the switch indefinitely.

“We want employees to be able to work where they feel most creative and productive. Moving forward, Squares will be able to work from home permanently, even once offices begin to reopen. Over the past several weeks, we’ve learned a lot about what it takes for people to effectively perform roles outside of an office, and we will continue to learn as we go,” the spokesperson said.

As states loosen stay-at-home restrictions and Square is able to reopen its offices, employees will have the option to continue work remotely if their job allows for it, meaning some who work in security or supporting Square’s office operations will still be required to come in, according to the spokesperson.

While the new policy has already been shared with employees, Square said it doesn’t yet have a timeline for reopening its offices.

The change comes on the heels of Dorsey’s announcement last week that Twitter, where he is also CEO, will give employees the option to remain remote for good. Twitter said it doesn’t plan to open most of its offices until September at the earliest.

Tech companies were some of the earliest businesses to encourage and ultimately require employees to work from home in the early days of the pandemic, and many are considering keeping the policies in place more broadly moving forward, or are at least giving employees more flexibility in returning to the office.

Facebook and Google both announced earlier in May that employees can keep working remote for the remainder of 2020 even as they begin opening some offices this summer, while Microsoft is giving its employees the same option through October.

Twitter and Square are the first companies to make those changes permanent.