Squarespace’s CEO bought $42 million of property in the Hamptons — check out one of the houses with beautiful ocean views

caption Squarespace CEO Anthony Casalena’s new Montauk home. source Nicole Franzen

Squarespace CEO Anthony Casalena bought $42 million worth of property in the Hamptons, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The three properties in Montauk, New York combined are over six acres and include two houses and one guest house, the Journal reports.

Casalena’s is reportedly the second-largest residential purchase in Montauk, behind the 2015 purchase of Andy Warhol’s former estate for $50 million.

Casalena accumulated the properties in Montauk, New York over the past year. There are two houses and one guest house on the combined properties, according to Journal.

The first property, purchased in 2018 for $22.8 million, includes a 5,000 square-foot, six-bedroom house, according to the report. The second and third properties were reportedly purchased for $19 million in 2019, with a 5,500 square-foot, four-bedroom house and a two-bedroom guest house.

Casalena’s total property purchases are just $8 million shy of Montauk’s biggest residential purchase, Andy Warhol’s former estate worth $50 million, making Casalena’s the second-largest Montauk residential purchase, the Journal reports.

A spokeswoman for Casalena declined to comment. Casalena founded the website builder Squarespace in 2003 while he was a student at the University of Maryland; the company’s last public valuation was $1.7 billion in 2017.

Take a tour of Casalena’s new six-bedroom house below:

Welcome to one of Squarespace CEO Anthony Casalena’s new homes in Montauk.

source Nicole Franzen

Check out the textured front door.

source Nicole Franzen

The dining room has ocean views.

source Nicole Franzen

Take a walk to the kitchen. The house features vaulted ceilings that open the space up.

source Nicole Franzen

It’s a light-filled environment.

source Nicole Franzen

And here’s the living room.

source Nicole Franzen

Here’s the master bedroom.

source Nicole Franzen

The master bathroom has ocean views.

source Nicole Franzen

The master bedroom’s closet is a walk-in.

source Nicole Franzen

Here’s a guest bedroom.

source Nicole Franzen

And another one.

source Nicole Franzen

Here’s a stone-tiled guest bathroom.

source Nicole Franzen

The outdoor swimming pool looks out at trees.

source Nicole Franzen

There’s a surfboard rack.

source Nicole Franzen

And finally, here’s the exterior view of the house and terrace.

source Nicole Franzen

Interior design and custom furniture design by Robert McKinley for a previous owner, photography by Nicole Franzen.

