This squirrel devouring an egg roll in an NYC park is the hero we didn’t know we needed

- Twitter/WhatIsNewYork
- A New Years resolution of eating healthy? Not for this squirrel, who was filmed eating an egg roll almost as big as its body in New York this week.
- The squirrel was filmed by a passerby as it sat in a tree and happily chomped on the snack.
- Video of the meal was posted to Twitter on Wednesday, with the caption, “Doesn’t look like this squirrels [sic] first egg roll.”
- The hefty squirrel quickly became a hero to embrace in 2019, with many people celebrating the video on social media.
- It’s unclear how the squirrel lugged the giant egg roll up the tree, or how its tiny hands embrace such a large, tasty snack.
Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3
— WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019
