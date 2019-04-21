Harrowing photos show devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka Easter bombing attacks that claimed hundreds of lives

caption A shoe of a victim is seen in front of the St. Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. source Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Several bomb blasts killed more than 200 and injured at least 450 people at hotels and churches in multiple cities across Sri Lanka Sunday.

The attacks claimed the lives of tourists from several countries and worshippers at Easter Sunday services.

Seven people have been arrested in connection to the bombings and the attacks in the country’s capital city of Colombo have been identified as suicide bombing attacks.

The blasts devastated churches and high-end hotels in the capital city, including the Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand, and Kingsbury.

caption Crime scene officials inspect the explosion area at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. source Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Though more than 200 have already been confirmed dead, officials expect the toll to rise as hospitals continue to report back on patients.

caption A shoe of a victim is seen in front of the St. Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. source Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

At least 450 were reported injured from the blasts.

caption Blood on gloves of a police mortuary official is seen as he waits for casualties after an explosion at St. Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade church in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. source Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

St. Sebastian’s in Negombo, north of Colombo was one of the churches that was devastated by a bomb while worshippers attended Easter Sunday services.

St. Anthony’s is one of the churches in the country’s capital city that was targeted by suicide bombers.

caption Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. source Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Police forces identified a radical Muslim group that was planning to hit “prominent churches,” nearly 10 days before the bombings, which are the most deadly religion-based attack since the country’s civil war ended 10 years ago.

caption A relative of a victim of the explosion at St. Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade church, reacts at the police mortuary in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. source Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Sri Lankan officials were quick to condemn the attacks, with Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera calling the blasts “a well-coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem & anarchy.”

A police spokesman announced Sunday afternoon that seven people were arrested in connection with the bombings after a house raid in Colombo.

Police have swarmed the capital city as investigations into the blasts are ongoing.