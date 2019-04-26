Sri Lanka Easter bombing suspects are in a gun battle with the military after a raid on a makeshift bomb factory, local media report

Suspects in the Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombing are in a shootout with the military, a spokesman has said.

The military went to investigate an explosion in Ampara Sainthamaruthu, eastern Sri Lanka, and were fired upon at the scene.

The military were already conducting a search for suspects in the area when the blast happened, Brigadier Sumith Atapattu told media.

Local media report police have now found a nearby makeshift bomb-making facility, where they found ISIS flags and bomb-making equipment.

Local Sri Lankan media reports are suggesting the military were searching for a makeshift bomb factory in the town, 200 miles from the capital, Colombo.

The extent of casualties from the shootout is not yet known.

Footage broadcast concurrently by Sri Lankan media outlet News 1st appears to show piles of bomb-making equipment and flags bearing the mark of the Islamic State under police guard in Kalmunai, two miles from the raid.

caption News 1st images showing bomb-making equipment seized by police during the raid. source News 1st

150 sticks of explosive Gelignite, 100,000 ball bearings, detonators, Islamic State uniforms, and a drone have now been recovered by police, according to Nidahasa News.

Breaking: Explosions and gunfire reported as Sri Lankan security forces raid an ISIS bomb factory in Kalmunai, Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/pLrZIygCL7 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) April 26, 2019

Sri Lankan security forces have been raiding homes across the country in the search for those responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks, which killed 253 people.

Sri Lanka’s health ministry on Tuesday said 34 foreigners were killed, including citizens from Bangladesh, China, India, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Turkey, the UK, the US, and Australia.

caption News 1st images showing an ISIS flag recovered during Friday’s raid. source News 1st

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the coordinated attacks were first linked to a local militant group, and were the worst the country has seen since the end of its civil war a decade ago.

Sri Lankan police have arrested over 70 suspects in connection with the blasts.