People around the world are honoring the victims of the Sri Lanka bombings which killed at least 310 people

caption Pakistani Christians hold candles to pay tribute to the Sri Lankan blasts victims during a vigil in Islamabad on April 22, 2019. source AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images

People from around the world paid their respects to the victims of the Sri Lanka bombings.

The attacks at churches and luxury hotels shook the region on Easter Sunday, killing more than 300 people.

The coordinated attacks were linked to a local militant group.

Sri Lankan police have arrested dozens of suspects in connection with the blasts.

People from around the world paid their respects to the victims of the Sri Lanka bombings, which killed more than 300 people and injured hundreds of others.

A series of bombings erupted across Sri Lanka on Sunday, targeting luxury hotels and churches during the Easter holiday. Churches in Kochchikade, Negombo, Batticaloa, and Katuwapitiya were targeted, along with several of the capital’s most expensive hotels: The Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury.

The coordinated attacks were linked to a local militant group, and were the worst the country has seen since the end of its civil war a decade ago. Sri Lankan police have arrested dozens of suspects in connection with the blasts, The New York Times reported.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed dozens of foreigners were killed and injured in the blasts, including at least two Americans.

The US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Pope Francis offered messages of support as thousands of people around the world gathered to pay their respects.

Here’s how people around the world paid tribute to the victims:

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka observed a nationwide three minutes of silence to honor victims of the attacks.

#SriLanka observes three minutes of silence for victims of recent blasts pic.twitter.com/Unzy1Ep9yU — Jeremy Koh (@JeremyKohCNA) April 23, 2019

The silence began at 8:30 a.m., local time.

The first memorial services for the victims are expected to take place on Tuesday, The Guardian reports.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark in solidarity with Sri Lanka early Monday morning.

Ce soir, je m'éteindrai dès 00h00 pour rendre hommage aux victimes des attentats du Sri Lanka???????? Tonight, from 12:00 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Sri Lanka attacks???????? #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/a3tv8b58wn — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) April 21, 2019

At least one person from France was killed in the attacks, according to Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry.

Traders at the New York Stock Exchange paused for a moment of silence before the opening bell on Monday.

The New York Stock Exchange posted a live video of the moment of silence to its Facebook page.

The US State Department confirmed several of the bombing victims were American and added it was “working tirelessly to provide all possible assistance to the American citizens affected by the attacks and their families.”

Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said Monday that two people holding US passports were killed.

Additionally, it said 14 foreign nationals were unaccounted for and could be among the unidentified victims. Seventeen other foreign nationals were receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital and a private hospital in Colombo.

Forty-year-old Denver resident Dieter Kowalski, who had just arrived in Sri Lanka on a business trip, was confirmed to have been killed in the blast.

Source: INSIDER

Real Madrid CF players held a minute of silence before the La Liga match on Sunday.

source Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The team said the silence was in honor of the victims from Sunday’s attack, as well as Agustin Herrerin, a Real Madrid player who died on Thursday.

At least one Spanish citizen died in the blasts, the foreign ministry said.

People paid their respects to the Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, who said he lost three of his four children in the attacks.

caption A woman looks at flowers laid at the sign of Danish fashion business Bestseller, in Brande, Denmark, on Sunday to pay tribute following the attacks in Sri Lanka. The Bestseller company confirmed on April 22, 2019, that the Holch Povlsen couple lost three of their children in the attacks in Sri Lanka. source MICHAEL DROST-HANSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Povlsen was on vacation with his family in Sri Lanka when the attacks happened on Sunday, and was reportedly staying in the Shangri La Hotel.

Polvsen’s company Bestseller confirmed three of his four children were among the dead.

The 46-year-old is reportedly Denmark’s wealthiest man with an estimated worth of $5.7 billion. He is also the largest single investor in ASOS, the popular British online retailer.

Source: Business Insider

Outside the Scottish Parliament, flags flew at half-mast on Monday.

source Ken Jack/Getty Images

Scotland Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her support on Monday.

“Sri Lanka remains in the thoughts of the world today after the horrors suffered on Easter Sunday. A loss of life on such a scale is beyond awful- and attacks on places of worship must be condemned by all.”

Indonesians expressed solidarity with those killed in the attacks on Monday.

caption Indonesian and foreign students put handprints on white cloth during an act of solidarity with terrorist attacks on Sri Lanka in Surabaya, East Java, on April 22 2019. source Suryanto Putramudji/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And citizens across Pakistan gathered to hold memorials for the victims.

caption Pakistani members of civil society hold candles to pay tribute to the Sri Lankan blasts victims during a vigil in Lahore on April 22, 2019. source ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images

Vigils were held in Lahore and Karachi, where Pakistani Christians lit candles and to honor the victims of the bombings.

In New Zealand, a peace vigil was organized at Aotea Square on Monday.

caption A large crowd assembles in Aotea Square for a memorial to remember the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings on March 16, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. At least 49 people are confirmed dead, with more than 40 people injured following attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday afternoon. 41 of the victims were killed at Al Noor mosque on Deans Avenue and seven died at Linwood mosque. Another victim died later in Christchurch hospital. Three people are in custody over the mass shootings. One man has been charged with murder. source Phil Walter/Getty Images

The Facebook event, called Kia Kaha Sri Lanka/Peace Vigil, urged people to support Sri Lanka.

Last month, New Zealand experienced a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch. A rally against racism was held in Aotea Square in response to that attack.

Vigils were also held in parts of Canada.

Tonight, to show solidarity with the Sri Lankan people, myself and the Sri Lanka Canada Association of Ottawa held a vigil at Parliament Hill to mourn all of the lives lost on Easter Sunday, and to stand together to condemn terrorism in all of its forms. pic.twitter.com/ptJ5Ngo2ip — Chandra Arya (@ChandraNepean) April 23, 2019

The Sri Lanka Canada Association of Ottawa held a vigil at Parliament Hill to mourn the victims of the attack.

Member of Parliament Gary Anandasangaree, who fled Sri Lanka as child, organized a vigil in Scarborough, a city estimated to be home to 250,000 people of Sri Lankan origin.

In Edmonton, dozens gathered to hold a candlelight vigil.

Source: CBC