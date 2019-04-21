At least 138 people killed in Sri Lanka after churches and luxury hotels hit by explosions

caption Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. source REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte

At least 138 people have reportedly been killed and more than 400 have been injured, according to Reuters news agency, after a series of bomb blasts hit a number of churches and hotels across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The BBC reports that the death toll could rise significantly as hospitals report casualty figures.

Three churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa were targeted as worshippers attended Easter services, one of the biggest dates in the Christian calendar.

In just one church, St. Sebastian’s in Katuwapitiya, more than 50 people had been killed, a police official told Reuters.

Meanwhile, the hotels targeted are among the most luxurious in the country’s capital: The Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury.

Nine foreigners are among the dead, officials said according to Reuters.

As yet, no group or organisation have claimed the attacks.

On Twitter, Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera called the attacks “a well coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem & anarchy.”

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe put out a timely warning against the proliferation of fake reports or videos, saying: “I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today.

“I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation.

