A deadly shootout between Sri Lankan soldiers and suspected militants has killed at least 15 people, including civilians and children

caption A Sri Lankan soldier stands guard outside St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo on April 27, 2019, following a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. source JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

A shootout between soldiers and suspected militants in Sri Lanka has led to the death of 15 people, including civilians and children, police said.

Police said that three of the dead were thought to be suicide bombers, but that civilians, including a woman who was passing on a rickshaw, were also killed.

Authorities have been conducting raids across the country after a bombings on Easter Sunday killed more than 250 people by targeting luxury hotels and churches.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

At least 15 people, including six children, have been killed in Sri Lanka after deadly shootout between soldiers and suspected militants as authorities continue to search for those behind Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 250 people.

Sri Lankan police said on Saturday morning that 15 bodies of civilians and suspected militants were found at a suspected militant safehouse after a shootout in Kalmunai, in the east of the country, The Associated Press reported.

According to CNN, the dead included civilians, such as a woman who was passing by the house on a rickshaw. The suspected militants set off a series of explosions, police said.

Read more: Sri Lanka has banned drones and is detonating suspicious items around its capital in the aftermath of deadly bombing

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said that some of the deceased were likely extremists who blew themselves up in suicide bombings, while a girl and a woman are critically injured and are being treated in the hospital, the AP reported.

caption Sri Lankan military officers conduct inspections inside the St. Sebastians church where a bomb blast took place in the town of Negombo, 30kms off capital city, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 22, 2019 source Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Authorities in Sri Lanka have been conducting a series of raids across the country after a series of bombings erupted across on Easter Sunday, targeting luxury hotels and churches.

Police have arrested over 70 suspects and have banned drones as they stop and search people across the capital city and detonate suspicious items. According to the AP, the military claims that explosives, detonators, “suicide kits,” military uniforms and Islamic State group flags have bee found during the raids.

Read more: Here’s everything we know about National Thowfeek Jamaath, the terror group Sri Lanka has blamed for the Easter bombings

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but no link has been proven. Sri Lankan authorities blame National Towheed Jamaat, a local extremist group that has not taken public responsibility.

A high-level intelligence official told CNN that the group was planning another round of attacks in Sri Lanka.

Read more coverage of the Sri Lanka bombings: