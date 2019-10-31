Australian border agents seized almost 900 pounds of meth hidden in Sriracha hot sauce bottles

caption A spicy bust. source NSW Police Force/Twitter

Australian Border Force agents discovered nearly 900 pounds of meth hidden in a shipment of Sriracha hot sauce on Tuesday.

Law enforcement subsequently arrested four men in connection to the drugs.

Deft border agents in Australia outwitted a local crime syndicate this week when they intercepted a shipment of methamphetamine, cleverly hidden in bottles of hot sauce.

caption One of the hot sauce bottles seized in the bust. source NSW Police Force/Twitter

According to a press release from the Australian Border Force, officers made the discovery while inspecting a shipment of Sriracha hot sauce that arrived in the country from the US on Tuesday.

Officers analyzed some of the sauce, which tested positive for for the illegal drug methamphetamine.

In total, the ABF said they seized 881 pounds of meth, which has an estimated street cost in Australia of $300 million.

From there, they conducted a controlled delivery of the shipment, which led to the subsequent arrests of four people.

A 36-year-old man from the western Sydney suburb of Plumpton is said to have picked up the shipment and taken it to a storage facility, where two more men, ages 30 and 34, picked it up and took it to a hotel.

A fourth man, age 45, was also arrested in connection to the drug bust, after detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Edensor Park on Thursday.

State Crime Commander Stuart Smith said the arrests helped disrupt a crime syndicate.

“This has been a complex investigation and we know the [methamphetamine] in this import was headed for a clandestine lab in the Sydney Metropolitan area for the extraction process to occur,” Smith said. “We will not stop with the arrests of these four men who are key members of the network. We will conduct further investigations with our law enforcement partners to identify other people linked to the group.”

This isn’t the first time that criminals have gotten creative when sending drugs down under. In February, US authorities intercepted of loudspeakers bound for Australia, with $1.3 billion worth of meth hidden inside.

And in July, Australian authorities made one of the “easiest drug busts” ever when a man driving a van with 600 pounds of meth crashed into two cop cars.