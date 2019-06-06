ST Engineering and Nokia have partnered to cross-sell 5G and IoT solutions among other key technologies

The ST Engineering-Nokia partnership would involve cross-selling of solutions in key technology areas such as 5G and the Internet of Things. Reuters

Technology and engineering group ST Engineering is partnering Finnish telecommunications company Nokia to cross-sell their respective solutions in an effort to expand both companies’ business offerings to public and private customers.

The group announced on Thursday (June 6) that the collaboration would focus on key technology areas, namely 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT), placing both companies in a more optimal position to pursue untapped business opportunities.

Through the partnership, customers would be able to access a more comprehensive set of technology and connectivity solutions – including 5G, analytics and automation – that enable them to boost business operations, said ST Engineering.

ST Engineering said in its statement that the partnership would cover “dynamic” markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.

It also revealed it will be reselling Nokia’s internet protocol, optical networking and wireless broadband solutions that comprise 5G, last-mile and analytics.

Nokia will in turn incorporate ST Engineering’s Very Small Aperture Terminal – a two-way satellite ground station – and cybersecurity solutions in its own global project offerings.

Nokia’s CEO, Rajeev Suri, said: “The programme is a strong complement to our salesforce and helps to make our broad portfolio of innovative solutions easily available to clients in the transport and public sectors.”

A future expansion of the joint portfolio beyond the Asia-Pacific region is also in the works, the group said.

