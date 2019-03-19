St. John’s International School Breaks New Ground with New Campus Opening

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 March 2019 – St. John’s International School (SJIS) opens the doors to brighter futures for its pupils as it officially opens a new campus building for its upper Secondary and pre-university students. Just 200m from the Main Campus 1, the senior students will get hands-on learning experiences with brand new facilities: science labs, computer labs, oral language learning centres, a new library, and renovated modern classrooms.





It’s Official! Mr. David Thomas of the British High Commission cuts the ribbon to mark the opening of the new SJIS Campus . (L-R: Ms. Deepa Grace, Tunku Dato’ Seri (Dr) Iskandar B. Tunku Abdullah, Mr. David Thomas, Mohd Rusland Bin Abu Samah, Mr. Suresh Dass, Dr. Inderjeet Singh)





SJIS welcomed the Deputy British High Commissioner, Mr David Thomas, to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of a delighted crowd of parents, pupils and other honoured guests, including Y.M. Tunku Dato Seri (Dr) Iskandar Bin Tunku Abdullah, who is an Advisor on the SJIS Board of Governors.

“We are tremendously proud and excited, for both the students and staff, to open our eagerly-awaited new campus building”, said Mr. Suresh Dass, Principal & COO at SJIS. “We cannot wait for the students to make the most of the new, modern facilities, and for the staff, this represents a massive milestone for progress in our school’s history”.

The new Campus 2 is set to accommodate the increasing number of students at SJIS, which has grown significantly in the last few years. From just a handful of students and staff at the school’s opening in 2011, SJIS has grown to over 600 pupils today, with a total of 90 employees including teachers and support staff. The school offers the IGCSE and A Level programmes, featuring the Cambridge International Examination series.

SJIS prides itself on a superbly well-rounded and holistic education. Students have regularly achieved regional, national or international honours in range of academic and athletic disciplines. The school has produced national swimmers, cheerleaders and gymnasts, a World Kickboxing champion — even a Commonwealth Games 2018 triathlete. On the scholastic side, students have garnered national recognition for Malay language in the Cambridge Excellence awards and recent success in the inaugural international SINGA Mathematics Competition.

This year, SJIS students secured 98% and 100% passes for the IGCSE and A-Level Examinations. In the 2018 October/November IGCSE exam series, 41% of SJIS students secured A* and A grades.

The school’s progressive approach to education is in tune with — and even in anticipation of — government policy. Education Minister Dr. Maszlee Malik recently announced plans to implement ‘streamless’ curriculums into the national school system; ahead of the curve, SJIS has already commenced all programmes without requiring students to elect Arts or Science streams. Additionally, the huge number of extra-curricular activities available ensures that students’ learning goes beyond the classroom — the school’s new Drone Tech Club will encourage pupils to get more hands-on with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) learning, through building, coding and flying their own machines.





Opened in 2011 as a private extension of SMK St. John, St. John’s International School or SJIS is a private-funded International School that is an associate La Salle School in collaboration with the La Salle Brothers in Malaysia. SJIS presents a new milieu for students from different cultures and backgrounds to be nurtured in education, sports and extra-curricular activities excellence. Members of SJIS faculty are discerningly selected for their top academic qualifications and methodical competencies.