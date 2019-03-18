3 teens died at a St. Patrick’s Day party in Northern Ireland after a stampede broke out

Three teenagers died after a stampede broke out at a St. Patrick’s Day party in Cookstown, Northern Ireland.

Three teenagers died after a stampede broke out at a St. Patrick’s Day party in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, on Sunday.

The victims were a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Monday. It’s not exactly clear how they died.

A 16-year-old girl is in hospital in stable condition, and two other teenagers are being treated for injuries. None of the victims were named.

The stampede broke out at Greenvale Hotel, which was hosting a disco for St. Patrick’s Day.

caption Greenvale Hotel in the day. source Google Maps

Mark Hamilton, the PSNI’s assistant chief constable, told reporters on Monday morning that emergency services were called to the hotel around 9:30 p.m. because “young people were being crushed” and there were reports of fighting.

“In that crush, people seem to have fallen, and we are examining now if the people who have fallen are those who are deceased,” he said.

“There seemed to be a little bit of struggling going on to get people up off the ground and that might explain also why there was a report of some fighting.”

“Unable to move for 20 minutes”

One teenager at the scene, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Ulster Herald a “stampede” broke out as guests were lining up in front of the gate, pushing around 100 people to the ground.

“I was pinned down with others on top of me,” the teenager said. “We must have been there on the ground unable to move for 20 minutes. It was terrifying.”

Police have launched an investigation and called on witnesses to send in photos, videos, or dashcam footage that might help detectives, Hamilton said in a statement. He also urged the public not to share any images online.

“It is heartbreaking that an event which should have been fun for these youngsters on St. Patrick’s night should end in such a terrible tragedy,” he said.