13 reasons why St. Patrick’s Day is the worst

caption St. Patrick’s Day. source Flickr/Godo Godaj

St. Patrick’s Day is an iconic Irish holiday, but it’s also one of the biggest drinking days of the year.

But between huge crowds, potentially freezing weather, and a general lack of knowledge of what is being celebrated, it definitely is not the best way to spend your Saturday this year.

On March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day – your city will probably turn green overnight, and everyone you know will suddenly claim to be Irish.

But before you run out to buy a shamrock Morphsuit – take some time to learn about why this holiday is vastly overrated.

From huge crowds, drunk individuals, and green-dyed everything, read on to see why it might be worth staying in this year.

St. Patrick’s Day might seem like a fun way to celebrate the Emerald Isle and its culture, but truthfully it’s an overrated way to spend March 17.

caption A reveler celebrating in NYC. source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

It’s usually overcrowded and filled with drunk people.

The holiday commemorates the day that St. Patrick died, so the history of the holiday is not as joyous as you might think.

Did you know that St. Patrick’s traditional color wasn’t even green? Historically, the saint wore blue (and he was British, not Irish).

People tend to drink too much on St. Patrick’s Day.

Drinking and St. Paddy’s Day are inextricably linked – apparently, 13 million pints of Guinness are consumed on St. Paddy’s Day worldwide.

And that excessive drinking can lead to sometimes fatal accidents.

caption Shamrock suits. source Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

All this drinking doesn’t come without consequence – it can be a potentially dangerous day on the roads if people drive drunk.

Wallethub reported that 30 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes on St. Patrick’s Day in 2015 – one death every 72 minutes.

In the past, Uber has tried to combat this problem by publishing safety tips, and even creating discount codes in order to convince people to not get behind the wheel.

Outfits people wear for the holiday often verge on the offensive.

caption They certainly stand out. source Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Plus, early March can still be freezing cold.

caption St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Montreal, Canada. source Christinne Muschi/Reuters

In some places, snow is not out of the question.

Everything you ingest on St. Paddy’s will be dyed green.

caption That looks like something The Hulk would drink. source slgckgc/Flickr

Green beer is an American invention. In fact, St. Paddy’s parades also originated in the US.

Dumping dye into the Chicago River — anywhere, for that matter —can’t be good.

caption Workers dye the Chicago River green as part of the city’s annual St. Patrick’s day celebrations in Chicago. source REUTERS/John Gress

It takes 45 pounds of dye to turn the river bright green.

The green dye doesn’t stop at food or natural resources. Even living things get subjected to it.

caption Poor dog. source Brian Kersey/Getty Images

Dying your pets green isn’t a great idea. The dye can last for days, and the chemicals used can cause allergic reactions, or worse.

Any Irish Bar will be absolutely packed.

caption The famous Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland. source Aitormmfoto/Shutterstock

We called The Temple Bar one of the most overrated tourist traps in Europe. If it’s very crowded on a normal night, just picture the scene on St. Paddy’s Day.

Everything in Dublin, Ireland, gets overly crowded on St. Paddy’s Day.

caption Dublin’s not even the biggest party in the world. source Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Though Dublin is the first place people think of, the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration isn’t in Ireland at all. It’s the NYC parade that attracts the most people – around 150,000 marchers and 2 million spectators.

But St. Paddy’s is celebrated all over the world. Even in small towns, like Wappingers Falls in upstate New York — a town of 5,000— crowds amass at local bars.

caption March can also be very cold. source Wikimedia Commons

People get drunk all around the world in the name of Ireland.

After the holiday is over, expect lots of trash and a terrible hangover.

caption Trash everywhere. source Toby Melville/Reuters

So remember to stay safe, try not to celebrate too hard, and maybe leave the face paint at home.