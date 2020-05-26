Meet Stacey Abrams, the first black woman in US history to be nominated for governor, who’s vying to be Biden’s VP

caption Stacey Abrams, former Georgia House Democratic Leader, speaks to attendees at the National Press Club Headliners Luncheon in Washington, D.C source Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In 2018, Stacey Abrams ran for governor in Georgia, becoming the first black woman in the US to win a gubernatorial nomination for either political party.

Though she lost the race, the 46-year-old has since gained political popularity with an ambitious career that includes targeting voter suppression, championing middle and lower class families, and empowering young black women.

In recent months, Abrams has been advocating for herself as a potential vice president to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Stacey Abrams has gained traction this year with her unabashed campaign to become Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

Abrams became a household name in 2018 as the first black woman to win a gubernatorial nomination for either political party. Her closely fought race against former Secretary of State Brian Kemp received national attention after reports of voter suppression circulated throughout the state.

Though Abrams saw her loss as a devastating blow, she’s carried out her political career with a focus on equality, fair elections, and championing a progressive platform.

The 46-year-old politician served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007-17, and was minority leader for the last seven of those years. She also made a side-career as an author, writing at least eight suspenseful romance novels, and producing her own television series.

These photos show how Abrams rose in the ranks from a student activist in Atlanta, to a possible vice presidential candidate in the 2020 race.

Stacey Abrams was born on December 9, 1973, to parents Robert and Carolyn Abrams. She grew up partially in Gulfport, Mississippi, but when she was 15 years old, her family moved to Atlanta so her parents could pursue careers as Methodist ministers.

caption Stacey Abrams source Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images

Abrams is the second-oldest of six children, and her family often struggled to make ends meet. In an interview with the Washington Post, Abrams recalled one instance when her parents had to use the dining room as a makeshift bedroom to provide enough space in the house for two of her brothers.

caption Stacey Abrams embraces her family as she walks off the stage after speaking to the crowd of supporters in 2018. source Lawrence Bryant/REUTERS

According to her website, Abrams has built her life around three principles that her parents taught her: “go to school, go to church, and take care of each other.”

caption Stacey Abrams speaks at Bustle’s 2019 Rule Breakers Festival at LeFrak Center at Lakeside on September 21, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Bustle

As a young Girl Scout, Abrams was picked to represent the state of Mississippi at a conference in Arizona. But troop leaders were unhappy that a black girl was nominated, so they tried to change her flight and leave her behind. Abrams caught on to the bigotry, and flew to Arizona anyway.

caption Stacey Abrams, former Georgia House Democratic Leader, speaks to attendees at the National Press Club Headliners Luncheon in Washington, D.C source Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

She excelled in academics from a young age and became the first black valedictorian at her high school in Georgia. She went on to study at Spelman College, a historically black university in Atlanta, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in physics, philosophy, and theater.

caption Spelman College (founded 1881) on July 18, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. source Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Abrams was politically active at Spelman, attending student protests after the Rodney King riots. At the age of 18, she created a spreadsheet outlining her life goals, which included writing a best-selling spy novel, becoming a millionaire CEO, and becoming the mayor of Atlanta by age 35.

caption Screenshot of Stacey Abrams giving a political speech as a teenager. source NowThis News/YouTube

In 1992, Abrams landed a spot as a youth services research assistant for Maynard Jackson, Atlanta’s first black mayor.

caption Maynard Jackson, the first black mayor of Atlanta. source Getty Images

But Abrams wanted a more holistic view of political life. So in 1998, she received a Masters of Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin, and in 1999, she got a law degree from Yale.

caption Stacey Abrams, a 2014 EMILY’s list rising star who’s running for governor of Georgia. source Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters

When she was 29 years old, Abrams became the deputy city attorney to Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, the first black woman to hold the title in a big southern city.

Her political career quickly advanced after that. By 2006, Abrams was elected into the Georgia House of Representatives, and by 2011, she became the minority leader.

caption Stacey Abrams, former Democratic leader in the Georgia House of Representatives and founder and chair of Fair Fight Action, prepares to testify during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties hearing on the Voting Rights Act on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Then, in 2018, Abrams ran for governor of Georgia, and became the first black woman in US history to win a gubernatorial nomination for either political party.

caption Then Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch party on November 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. source Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Abrams has described herself as a political “pragmatist” but has eagerly embraced the term “progressive”. In her campaign for governor, she advocated for the expansion of Medicaid, and as a state representative she fought for low- and middle-class families, reproductive rights, stronger public education, and social programs.

caption Stacey Abrams campaigning across Georgia on the first day of early voting outside the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia on October 15, 2018. source Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Her opponent Brian Kemp, then the Republican secretary of state, won the race. But accusations of voter suppression efforts led by Kemp’s offices left many to believe she had lost the race unfairly.

caption Georgia gubernatorial candidates (L-R) Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp debate in an event that also included Libertarian Ted Metz at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Midtown October 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. source John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

Abrams has since made a large part of her political mission to fight against voter suppression. Following her defeat in Georgia, she set out to create Fair Fight, an organization that educates voters about their rights and champions a fair election process.

caption Former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives Stacey Abrams speaks to a crowd at a Democratic National Committee event at Flourish in Atlanta on June 6, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. source Dustin Chambers/Getty Images

The 2018 governor’s race made Abrams a household name, but the Georgia politician decided to pass on an opportunity to run for a position in the Senate “because that’s not the job that I want to do,” Abrams previously told Business Insider. “It’s a fantastic opportunity, but also if you run because you think you should and not because you want to, it becomes incredibly difficult to win or to even do the work.”

caption Former US President Barack Obama stands with Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams during a campaign rally at Morehouse College on November 2, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. source Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

But her popularity among democrats has continued to grow. In 2019, she was chosen to deliver the party’s rebuttal to Trump’s State of the Union address, and her remarks were well received.

caption Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams delivers the Democratic response to the U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in this still frame taken from video, in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2019. source REUTERS/Reuters TV

Despite her political success, Abrams has also not given up on her other life goals. Under the pen name Selena Montgomery, Abrams has written eight romantic suspense novels. One of them, titled “Never Tell,” is even being turned into a CBS drama, which Abrams will produce.

caption Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment in Hollywood on December 11, 2019. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Abrams has also cofounded a financial services company called NOWaccount Network Corporation, which she previously told Business Insider is doing “exceptionally well.”

caption Stacey Abrams won Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial primary in May. source Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

But now, Abrams has shifted her political focus toward the 2020 presidential race. The Georgia politician has made it known that she would like to be considered as a possible vice president to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

caption Democratic politician Stacey Abrams speaks to the media before the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to a Politico report, Abrams has been privately calling power brokers and asking for assistance in getting the word out to the Biden campaign. Abrams has also spoken about her ambitions publicly, telling Elle magazine that she “would be an excellent running mate” and was “prepared and excited to serve,” in mid-April.

Abrams has made it clear she has no qualms advocating for herself. “As a young black girl growing up in Mississippi, I learned that if I didn’t speak up for myself, no one else would,” she said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “My mission is to say out loud if I’m asked the question, ‘Yes, I would be willing to serve.'”

caption Then Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate, Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during So So Def 25th Cultural Curren$y Tour at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images

But critics have called the move “offensive” and slammed Abrams for marketing herself. Some Democrats have also been skeptical of her political background, noting that she doesn’t have the same level of experience as other potential leaders, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

caption Stacey Abrams speaks during the Martin & Coretta S. King Unity Breakfast on March 1, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Recent reports have also shown Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts rising in the ranks for the position. But even if Abrams doesn’t get the nomination, her ambition is thought to be a symbolic turning point for the Democratic party.

caption Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren pose together at the start of the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio U.S., October 15, 2019. source Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/REUTERS

Appearing on CNN in April, Abrams expressed the importance in championing black women in positions of leadership. “It’s not about attention for being the running mate,” she said. “It is about making sure that my qualifications aren’t in question, because they’re not just speaking to me. They’re speaking to young black women, young women of color, young people of color, who wonder if they too can be seen.”

caption A supporter holds a campaign poster of Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams outside Busy Bee Cafe on November 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. source Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Abrams told Business Insider’s Rebecca Aydin the advice she would give to young black women looking to run for office. “One, it’s going to require money, and learning how to raise money is a skill. It’s a skill like learning the law, and you’ve got to learn that skill and understand it. Two, run when you’re ready. Don’t wait for someone to ask — call yourself. And then three, when you run, make sure you’re running for the job you want, not the job you think you should want.”

caption Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

