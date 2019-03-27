Stacey Abrams pushes back on rumors about hopping on a 2020 ticket with Joe Biden: ‘I think you don’t run for second place’

caption Democratic Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks at London’s Chatham House on March 6. source Chatham House

Stacey Abrams on Wednesday told “The View” she is not interested in running on a ticket with former Vice President Joe Biden as a vice presidential candidate.

“I think you don’t run for second place,” Abrams said.

Abrams gained national prominence via her campaign for governor in Georgia in 2018, and continues to be a big topic of conversation in discussions surrounding 2020.

Abrams, who gained national prominence via her campaign for governor of Georgia, added, “I do not know if I’m running…I’m thinking about everything.”

She did not make any overt jabs at Biden or his record, but maintained that if she runs it will be for the 2020 nomination first and foremost.

.@staceyabrams on rumors former Vice President Joe Biden was considering her as vice president on his ticket: "I think you don't run for second place." "I do not know if I'm running," she says of her own 2020 bid. "I'm thinking about everything."

Abrams met with Biden in Washington, DC, in mid-March. The former vice president has not yet declared for 2020 but is widely speculated to be on the verge of announcing. The meeting prompted speculation they were discussing a 2020 collaboration.

Abrams 2018 gubernatorial campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, but made her a national figure for Democrats.

Earlier this year, Abrams gained even more notoriety by delivering the Democratic rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Meghan McCain, a host on “The View,” complimented Abrams’ performance and said she was far more impressive than those who’d delivered the rebuttal in the past.

The 2018 race for governor in Georgia, ultimately won by Brian Kemp, was plagued with allegations of voter suppression.

Kemp was Georgia’s secretary of state, overseeing the state’s electoral process even as he ran for governor. He’d controversially purged over half a million people from the voting rolls in Georgia in July 2017, including 107,000 because they’d not participate in past elections.