Stamford American International School Supports The World’s Big Sleep Out

American International School – Sleeping Out in Solidarity. To raise awareness of homelessness and

the refugee predicament worldwide, a pioneering group comprising of 16 Grade 11 and 12 students

as well as 4 teachers took part in their first ever Sleep Out on school

premises as part of The World’s Big

Sleep Out.

World’s Big Sleep Out at Stamford American

International School Singapore

The World’s Big Sleep Out

is now an annual global event to help raise awareness and funds to help the

world’s homeless and displaced. The Sleep Out was held across 52 cities, with

over 50,000 people taking part. Even celebrities such as Will Smith and Dame

Helen Mirren read bedtime stories to

participants who braved the winter weather to sleep on the street in New York

and London respectively.

The Stamford students

participated as part of the Creativity, Activity and Service Program (CAS). CAS

is one of the three essential elements that every student must complete as part

of the International

Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

Stamford’s

CAS Coordinator Ms. Sharon Newman, who organised the Stamford event, said, “The

students all volunteered their day and night to help bring attention to what is

a worldwide epidemic. I’m really proud of our students who made a choice to get

involved by sleeping out in solidarity with those who have no choice where they

sleep at night.

We

know that research by the Institute of Global Homelessness shows

that figures have reached a new level with more than a 100 million people homeless and displaced around the world. In New

York alone, more people are now homeless than at any time since the Great

Depression, and the number of homeless people and refugees in cities around the

world continues to hit record highs with each passing year.”

After setting up ‘camp’ on the school tennis courts, the

Stamford students settled in to what was an uncomfortable insight into what it

was like to sleep in the open.

One

of the participating students, Veera, said “Although we didn’t experience homelessness

to its full extent it was confronting to experience even just a part of it. I’m

very grateful for the luxuries I have which seem normal to us like beds and

showers.”

Another Sleep Out student, Phillipa, said participating in the

event really challenged her perceptions of homelessness. “When I was 10, I saw

a girl about my own age outside a restaurant begging for money but also using

the light of the restaurant to finish her homework. Last night I had a small

look into what she experienced every single day. But the difference is, I was

safe and I had the option of just going back inside. I’m very grateful for this

experience as I now have a much clearer understanding of what homelessness is

really like.”

In addition to

participating in the sleepout the students also volunteered their time to run

events at the Stamford’s annual Winter Wonderland

festival, held on the evening of the sleepout.

Students sold hot chocolate gift bags and ran a virtual reality experience

called “Becoming Homeless” designed by Stanford University students.

About Stamford American International School:

Stamford American International School is a leading international school in Singapore for children aged 2 months

to 18 years. At Stamford American, our vision is to inspire students to create

their unique future. Our students not only have the opportunity to choose a

sought after education pathway to help realize their academic ambitions, they

are also provided with life skills reflective of the IB Learner Profile as

adaptive, thoughtful and principled young adults, with a fostered inclination

to design, innovate, problem solve and communicate. We offer the full

International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme integrated with US Standards,

combined with the College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) courses.