Stan Group is delighted to announce collaboration with Flow Entertainment and Liquefy

Partnering with the startups of The STILE Initiative in fostering entrepreneurial development

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 May 2019 – Stan Group, the leading conglomerate dedicated to driving innovation and entrepreneurial development, announced today that GEAR Financial Group and Tang’s Living Group are collaborating with startups from The STILE Initiative, Asia’s first investment-backed residential incubation programme founded by Stan Group.







Under the witness of Mr. Stan Tang, Chairman of Stan Group (second-row middle),

Mr. Gilbert Wong, Executive Director of Gear Financial Group (front 2nd left) signed MoU with

Mr. Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy (front left), while Mr. Eric Cheng, Managing Director of Tang’s Living Group (front 2nd right) and Mr. Norton Wong, Director of Sales of Flow Entertainment Limited. (front right) signed agreement for the partnership.



Mr. Stan Tang, Chairman of Stan Group and Founder of The STILE Initiative, said, “The STILE Initiative is designed to support entrepreneurial development and innovation in Asia Pacific, as well as foster engagement between corporations and entrepreneurs. We are pleased to see our high-performing incubatees have developed business solutions that address market needs. The collaboration not only enables our business units to better serve the new demands of customers using different innotech solutions, but also further expand the business ecosystem of Stan Group.”

Tang’s Living Group (“Tang’s Living”), the flagship hospitality arm of Stan Group, and Flow Entertainment Limited (“Flow”), a day-use hotel reservation platform, have entered into a partnership to capture the booming short-haul hotel market and accelerate innovation in the hospitality industry. Under the agreement, Flow is to provide day-use hotel sales and platform solutions to all of the hotel brands under Tang’s Living’s umbrella.

Mr. Norton Wong, Director of Sales of Flow said, “The collaboration with Stan Group demonstrates a new future in hospitality industry and an innovation of business practices to further enhance travel experiences for visitors.”

GEAR Financial Group, Stan Group’s strategic partner providing financial investment and asset management service, and Liquefy, an end-to-end security token issuance platform with blockchain technology, signed a MoU to jointly explore the business opportunities of real estate tokenization. The project, titled “STAN by Hong Kong”, aims to build the digital real estate ecosystem 2.0 with the power of emerging blockchain technology.

Mr. Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy said, “We see our partnership with Stan Group as an incredible opportunity to drive Hong Kong as a whole towards being a smart city with security token ownership and paperless ownership systems. Together, we can change the way many in Hong Kong look at real estate investment as out of reach.”

For more details about The STILE Initiative, visit www.stileapac.com.