Stan Group Launched Buy-a-Brick to Reward Staff Members Through Revenue Sharing

An innovative staff incentive programme leveraging blockchain and real estate tokenization technology

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 October 2019 – Stan Group (Holdings) Limited (“Stan Group”) announced the launch of Buy-a-Brick, an innovative employee incentive and recognition programme that applies blockchain technology and real estate tokenization to enable Stan Group employees to generate wealth alongside Stan Group.

Committed to driving corporate innovation, Stan Group has pioneered the application of real estate tokenization to employee incentive and recognition. Buy-a-Brick is designed to motivate staff engagement in innovation, cultivate intrapreneurship and recognize staff for the efforts. Unlike other conventional revenue-sharing models, Buy-a-Brick provides employees with the opportunity to share the future capital gain of a building, without making any monetary contribution. A “Brick” is a digital token stored on the blockchain, which represents a smart contract for a selected building. By participating in Buy-a-Brick, if the property selected is sold and profit is made on the sale of that property, the brick holders will be entitled to share the profit made.

“We are thrilled to launch Buy-a-Brick for internal staff as it redefines staff appreciation. I believe every one of our staff members plays an integral role in the Group’s success and should be able to reap the reward and share the value created,” said Stan Tang, Chairman of Stan Group. “The launch of Buy-a-Brick has cemented the leading position of Stan Group in corporate innovation and entrepreneurship. Buy-a-Brick started with a dream, through matching the idea with resources within our business ecosystem, it is now a reality. I hope to ignite innovation and initiate change within and outside the Group, and shape a better future for entrepreneurs and all.”

Buy-a-Brick is the newest addition to the existing Stan Group credit system, where employees earn points with innovative business pitches, business referral, attending design thinking and other talent development workshops, etc. There are two types of points, namely Credit Point and Shared Value Point. With Credit Point, employees can redeem vouchers, hotel stay, and even an extra day off. On the other hand, the new Shared Value Points can be used to redeem a “Brick” at Buy-a-Brick.





About Stan Group

Stan Group (Holdings) Limited (“Stan Group” or “the Group”) is a leading conglomerate rooted in property with a wide array of diverse businesses. Committed to sustainable business development and social investment, the Group manages a HK$60 billion real estate portfolio in strategic partnership with the Tang Shing-bor family and operates more than 40 respected brands across five business pillars: property, hospitality, communication services, financial services and The STILE, innovative businesses with social purposes. Dedicated to innovation, collaboration, human focus and entrepreneurship, the Group’s core values empower it to achieve the vision of driving the vibrancy of society, and the mission of creating shared value (CSV) for shareholders, business partners, customers, employees and the community at large.