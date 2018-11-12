Celebrities react to Marvel creator Stan Lee’s death

caption Stan Lee. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb

Stan Lee died Monday at the age of 95.

His passing led to an outpouring of grief on Twitter by celebrities who loved his work.

As the co-creator of Marvel comics, Lee created many of the franchises that dominate Hollywood today.

Stan Lee, who cofounded Marvel with his sidekick Jack Kirby and remained the comic company’s figurehead for decades as it turned into the world’s biggest movie franchise, died Monday at the age of 95.

News of his death triggered an outpouring of mourning from around Hollywood.

Movies based on Marvel comics – including “Spider-Man,” “Iron Man,” and “Captain America” – dominate Hollywood. Lee’s superheroes, first put on paper decades ago, now permeate the movie industry as billion-dollar franchises.

Here’s how some celebrities reacted to his death on Twitter.

“Captain America” actor Chris Evans:

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds:

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

“Aquaman” director James Wan:

Awww man, heartbreaking. R.I.P. to a true pioneer and legend. My youth wouldn’t have been the same without him. So grateful to have met the guy, and told him how thankful I was for his work. #stanlee https://t.co/UiYscXKoLQ — James Wan (@creepypuppet) November 12, 2018

Director Edgar Wright:

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 12, 2018

Author Neil Gaiman:

I was first interviewed for Stan Lee's obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 12, 2018

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill:

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018

“Wolverine” actor Hugh Jackman:

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

“Venom” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” comics writer Donny Cates:

I don’t have words for this. My life has been so incredibly changed by this mans creations and words. I’m going to celebrate him today by putting in the work and writing his characters the absolute best way I know how. Thank you, Stan. I love you, True Believers. Excelsior. https://t.co/rkvoh3m8w2 — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) November 12, 2018

Rival comics company DC:

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018

YouTube star Jake Paul:

wow… super upset to hear the news about Stan Lee???? He was a huge inspiration of mine… He may not be with us anymore but his content and creativity will live forever.. RIP❤️ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 12, 2018

KISS founder Gene Simmons:

To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 12, 2018

Comedian-actor Seth Rogen:

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Ice-T:

RIP Stan Lee.. I had the honor of meeting him. 95 what a life… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 12, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel:

At age 7, I drew this weird portrait of Stan Lee and asked my Mom to send it to him. Thankfully she didn't because 30+ years later, I got to give it to the great one in person. Thanks for all the fun Stan #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/IpfYBSjWyf — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 12, 2018

Director Kevin Smith:

Farewell, my friend. You’re not only responsible for the boy I was, but also the man I am today. I will miss you all my days. Read it all here: https://t.co/3ni6SLKhWW pic.twitter.com/6naCfXP7HO — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 12, 2018

Actor Josh Gad:

RIP to one of the greatest creative minds of our time. Thank you for such an incredible legacy and for giving us so many icons that will continue to live on long after you are gone. Goodbye #stanlee – we love you. pic.twitter.com/nxwI1YS3OT — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 12, 2018

New York governor Andrew Cuomo:

.@TheRealStanLee was a true New Yorker whose limitless imagination helped create some of the most beloved characters in popular culture and made NYC just as big of a character. Excelsior! Mr. Lee and condolences to his many fans on behalf of the New York Family. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 12, 2018

This post has been updated.