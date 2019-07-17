Tennis legend Stan Smith gave Kate Middleton a tiny pair of his sneakers for Prince Louis at Wimbledon

caption Stan Smith hands the Duchess of Cambridge a signed sneaker for her son, Prince Louis. source Karwai Tang/ Getty Images.

Kate Middleton and Prince William got chatting with tennis legend Stan Smith as they attended the Wimbledon men’s finals on Sunday.

Smith was pictured surreptitiously handing Middleton a pair of his eponymous Adidas sneakers for her son, Prince Louis.

Smith had even signed the shoes, writing “To Louis” in gold ink.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched the Wimbledon men’s finals from the Royal Box on Sunday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were seated in front of tennis legend Stan Smith, who was photographed handing Middleton a pair of his eponymous Adidas sneakers.

A close-up photo of the sneakers shows Smith even signed them himself – adding “To Louis” to the inscription in gold ink.

caption Smith wrote “To Louis” on the sneaker. source Karwai Tang/ Getty Images.

Louis is the couple’s youngest child, and recently made his first public appearance at Buckingham Palace’s Trooping the Colour parade just a year after he was born.

The royal posed along with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and their parents as they watched the annual parade in celebration of the Queen’s birthday in June.

It’s been a busy few days for Middleton, who attended both the men’s and women’s finals of the Championships over the weekend. She attended the women’s finals with her sister, Pippa Middleton, and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The duchesses’ joint appearance came as a surprise amid recent feud rumors. They were photographed laughing together as they watched Serena Williams play from the Royal Box.

Middleton attended with Prince William on Sunday. The royal, who is patron of the tournament, had the honor of presenting Novak Djokovic with his fifth Wimbledon trophy title.

She wore a $1, 740 Emilia Wickstead dress for the occasion, along with a pair of tan heels and matching clutch to round off the look.