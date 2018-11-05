Standard Chartered Arts in the Park 2018 a Great Success

Hong Kong’s largest outdoor youth arts festival and puppet parade Showcases local talent in Causeway Bay And attracts 190,000 visitors





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 November 2018 – Standard Chartered Arts in the Park 2018 ended yesterday after a hugely successful weekend! Attracting 190,000 local and overseas visitors, the annual arts carnival closed with a Grand Finale Parade that comprised a parade team of more than 700 youngsters and dozens of local artists, and generated great excitement in Causeway Bay. Mr Kam-sing Wong, GBS, JP, Acting Chief Secretary for Administration, participated in the launch ceremony before the parade to show his support for the parade team and for the development of local youth arts.







The Standard Chartered Arts in the Park 2018 Grand Finale Parade was held yesterday! The event consisted of a procession of 12 giant puppets standing at 4 metres in height, plus an exciting parade team of 700 energetic young people to maximise the lively atmosphere.





The Acting Chief Secretary for Administration Mr Kam-sing Wong officiated the Grand Finale Parade launch ceremony, showing his support for the 700 people parade team and for the development of local youth arts.





Standard Chartered Arts in the Park attracted 190,000 visitors this year, who had enjoyed an exciting weekend of sensory art experiences.





Professional local artists had worked with primary and secondary school students and dedicated months of hard work to create these giant puppets and over 700 pieces of parade artworks. During the parade, the students marched through Causeway Bay in confidence to celebrate their vibrant creations with the public.





Throughout the weekend, Victoria Park was packed with fun-filled events, including 16 free interactive art stalls, African Drum Jam sessions, plus non-stop stage performances by 60 talented youth groups.





Organised by Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation, sponsored by Standard Chartered Community Foundation and powered by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, this was the 18th edition of the annual Standard Chartered Arts in the Park event. Taking inspiration from the classic children’s story The Wizard of Oz, this year’s two-day spectacle mobilised more than 3,500 youth participants, over 700 volunteers, 26 groups of local and international artists, and required over 20,000 dedicated hours of preparation to put together the puppets and costumes! Over the weekend, Victoria Park came alive with non-stop stage performances by 60 youth groups, 16 free interactive art stalls, an exhibition of 450 vintage-style posters, live storytelling performances, plus this year’s special new event, The Emerald City Best Outfit Contest.

Night Parade Transforms Causeway Bay

On Saturday 3 November, Standard Chartered Arts in the Park Night Parade transformed Causeway Bay into the Land of Oz and drew large crowds to Hysan Avenue and Kai Chiu Road to experience the magic. The event featured 14 illuminated parade artworks — 7 spectacular giant puppets and 7 luminous costumes inspired by favourite characters from The Wizard of Oz — plus accompanying dancers from Hong Kong Youth Arts Foundation. The parade artworks were created by professional local artists and the UK-based art group Lantern Company.

With the support of partnering sponsor Lee Gardens Association, a selection of parade artworks will be exhibited between 8 and 22 November at Lee Garden One, open daily from 10am to 10pm)

700-strong Grand Finale Parade Team Takes Causeway Bay by Storm

The pinnacle of Standard Chartered Arts in the Park — the Grand Finale Parade, held yesterday afternoon (Sunday 4 November), started at the Central Lawn in Victoria Park and marched through East Point Road and back, drawing great crowds along the way.

The enchanted day-time parade consisted of 5 thematic sections inspired by The Wizard of Oz: Munchkin Country, Quadling Country, Winkie Country, Gillikin Country and the Emerald City. Led by the Wizard of Oz, a 4-metre tall giant puppet created by Lantern Company, the parade artworks featured 12 giant puppets standing up to 4 metres tall, more than 700 rod puppets and sensational parade costumes created by professional local artists and students.

Both Standard Chartered Arts in the Park Night Parade and Grand Finale Parade were co-organised by the Cultural and Leisure Services Committee of Wan Chai District Council. Their support over the years has helped to promote the event and its mission to local residents and international visitors, and supported the holistic development of young people in Hong Kong.

Transforming Victoria Park into an Arts Education Carnival

This year, Standard Chartered Arts in the Park consisted of 16 free interactive art stalls for visitors to have a go at creating masks, headdresses and simple costumes, face painting, balloon twisting, participating in African drum jams and more. Throughout the two-day festival, 60 youth groups performed live on stage, providing a variety of entertainment that showcased their talent and creativity in traditional dance, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary dance, fancy rope skipping, marching bands, magic, acrobatics, singing in a 200-person choir and much more.

Education and the Arts Rolled into One

Standard Chartered Arts in the Park is an annual education programme that helps young people in Hong Kong improve their self-confidence and enhance important life skills such as creativity, teamwork and problem-solving through the arts. The six-month programme culminates in a two-day free-of-charge festival in November. Standard Chartered Arts in the Park first took place in 2001 at Stanley Plaza. That year, the parade consisted of a few hundred participants. Since then, it has attracted over 3,500 participants from Hong Kong’s schools and youth organisations, who come together to flex their creative muscles with professional artists and produce vibrant costumes and giant puppets for two spectacular street parades, plus a variety of stage performances and art stalls.





Inspired by London’s Notting Hill Carnival and Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro Carnival, Standard Chartered Arts in the Park attracts on average more than 180,000 local and overseas visitors each year. By providing participants with exciting opportunities in the arts, Standard Chartered Arts in the Park aims to create a positive, family-oriented arts carnival in Hong Kong that fosters creativity and appreciation of local talent.

For more information about Standard Chartered Arts in the Park, please visit www.hkyaf.com or follow us on Facebook @SCArtsInThePark.





