Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon organiser says ranking that named it ‘worst’ was skewed, did not include participant feedback

The Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon scored just 3.69 over 10 – the lowest score out of 81 marathons worldwide. Facebook/ Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon

A recent ranking that named the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon the worst marathon in the world has been called out for not including input from actual participants.

The organiser of the annual run, Dirigo Events, said on Thursday (Dec 12) that the study by trainer reviews and news site The Sole Supplier was “inherently skewed in favour of the marathons held in temperate climates and biased against those held in tropical ones”.

In a note sent to Business Insider titled “Is the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon Really The Worst Marathon in the World?”, Dirigo Events said that The Sole Supplier’s study failed to take into account “organisational aspects” and participants’ input, which it argued “should be the highest indicator of whether a marathon event is good or bad”.

“Over the last few years, in independent post-event surveys with participants, conducted by Nielsen, the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon has consistently rated above the 90 percentile mark in areas such as ‘loves the event’, ‘would definitely recommend the event to friends and family’ and ‘will likely attend the next event’,” Dirigo Events said.

It added that the event has seen growing numbers year-on-year, and that its popularity has forced it to resort to balloting for public registrations. According to the organiser, participation for the marathon grew from 36,000 in 2017 to 40,000 this year.

In its statement, Dirigo Events also took issue with some of the factors that were used in The Sole Supplier’s ranking, including heat, humidity and elevation. Instead of “worst” marathons, it would have been more appropriate to call these marathons “tough”, the company said.

“Due to the parameters used, the study also leans heavily towards events in cooler climates which is why the top 10 in the list are all from Europe, except for the Osaka Marathon, which still has cool temperatures,” it wrote, pointing out that the “worst” marathons named were all from Asia, Africa or the Middle East which generally have warmer temperatures.

It also called for an apology for the use of the term “worst”, and a clarification that the study was “meant for runners who come from cool climates because while marathons in hotter and more humid climates are definitely more difficult, and therefore slower than those in cooler climates, they are in no way necessarily bad events to participate in”.

Dirigo Events‘ note is replicated in full below:

Is the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon Really The Worst Marathon in the World?

The Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon was recently listed as the world’s worst marathon by a UK-based trainer review site called The Sole Supplier. The study was intended to inform the site’s readers on which were the best marathons in the world to run, and conversely the worst. From an initial list of 476 IAAF-certified marathons, three marathons from each country were chosen based on the population of the cities these marathons are held in.

The parameters that were outlined to determine which were the best marathons in the world to run were altitude, air quality, average finish times, average temperature and rainfall, starting entry fees, refreshment stations, medical aid, toilets and quality of city accommodation. This data was obtained from the event websites along with data available from reputable sources, according to The Sole Supplier. From the initial list, marathons that did not have more than 1 data set were removed leaving 81 marathons in the final list.

So in essence, the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon is at the very least ranked 81 in a list of 476 world marathons. Due to the parameters used, the study also leans heavily towards events in cooler climates which is why the top ten in the list are all from Europe, except for the Osaka Marathon, which still has cool temperatures. The bottom ten however are all either from Asia, Africa or the Middle East which are generally hotter places. Average temperatures and rainfall, air quality and slow finishing times are all beyond the control of marathon organisers and are largely dependent on the geographical locations of these events, while quality of city accommodations is subjective at best. Kuala Lumpur has a wide array of accommodation choices to fit every budget and how it scored lowly in that particular parameter is not explained.

As for starting entry fees, the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon is one of the lowest in the world, definitely cheaper than the events listed in the study’s top ten. And for criteria such as medical aid (we have an equivalent number of stations to the Chicago Marathon, which is tenth in the list), refreshment stations and toilets, the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon has always strived to provide more than adequate numbers of these (according to IAAF specifications), without much complaints from the participants themselves.

Which brings us to the next point. This study was not based on input by participants, which should be the highest indicator of whether a marathon event is good or bad. Over the last few years, in independent post-event surveys with participants, conducted by Nielsen, the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon has consistently rated above the 90 percentile mark in areas such as “loves the event”, “would definitely recommend the event to friends and family” and “will likely attend the next event”. This is also evident in the event’s growing numbers year-on-year, making it a sold-out event in recent years and forcing the organisers to resort to a ballot for public registrations this year due to the overwhelming demand. Participation was at 36,000 in 2017, 38,000 in 2018 and 40,000 this year.

The Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon was also in the final shortlist of the ten best marathons in Asia in a poll conducted by Mass Participation World (MPW) for this year’s conference in Singapore and has previously won a Gold and a Silver for Best Mass Participation Event in Asia at the SPIA ASIA (Asia’s Sports Industry Awards and Conference) Awards.

In conclusion, without taking into account the organisational aspects of a marathon as well as input from participants themselves, this study is inherently skewed in favour of the marathons held in temperate climates and biased against those held in tropical ones. It is also rather disingenuous to call a marathon the “worst” due to factors like heat, humidity and elevation when “tough” would be a more appropriate adjective. A sold-out event of 40,000 participants can hardly be considered the worst in any category.

We would really appreciate it if you could publish a follow-up article to apologise for using the term “worst” in the world to refer to the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon and explain that the study is meant for runners who come from cool climates because while marathons in hotter and more humid climates are definitely more difficult, and therefore slower than those in cooler climates, they are in no way necessarily bad events to participate in. We also urge you to be more responsible in future when it comes to such articles or studies, and to provide some context when necessary, including contacting the organisers for comment or the right to respond.

Copied here in this email are the Owners/Directors of Dirigo Events, Rainer Biemans and Gloria Ng, who are available for questions if you wish to engage with us. We hope that you will take our request about removing the article in good faith and look forward to hearing from you with regards to this.

