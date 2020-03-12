The Standard High Line is a reasonably priced hotel offering panoramic Manhattan views from its rooms, bars, and even the gym — but there’s also a noisy nightlife factor to consider

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Standard High Line is a reasonably priced four-star hotel in Manhattan ideal for culture and nightlife lovers.

While the entry-level rooms themselves are fairly plain in terms of amenities, their floor-to-ceiling windows and incredible city views are what set this hotel apart.

I spent the night in a Standard King Room, which starts at $225, and paid $260 for a booking made a week in advance. While I found the room to be basic, I loved taking advantage of the bar, restaurant, and art scene found at the hotel.

For travelers looking for New York City culture and nightlife all available in one spot, The Standard High Line offers both in spades.

Rising over the elevated High Line tourist park in the Meatpacking District, the 338-room hotel features gorgeous city views, a rooftop club, a lively Biergarten, and easy access to some of Manhattan’s best museums and art installations.

With a ’60s mod-style decor, the rooms are simple, though unique. And while the rooms themselves are fairly basic in terms of the straightforward, neutral palette and amenities, they come with floor-to-ceiling window views of the Empire State Building, Hudson River, and One World, which are spectacular. Even more panoramic views are found at the gym, Top of the Standard lounge, and the rooftop club, Le Bain.

Rooms start at the Standard Queen level, with an entry price of $205 and go up to the Studio and Suite level for more space, all with either large rain showers or deep soaking tubs. I stayed in a Standard King room, which is one level above Standard Queen, and paid $260, a slight increase from the $225 starting point. I stayed on the 17th floor to take advantage of their best views and was not disappointed.

You should know that the crowd here tends to be young and looking for a good time. While the downstairs restaurant and lounge draws a slightly older crowd, the hotel’s biggest attraction is its booming penthouse bar and club, where a line for entry winds down the block most weekends. Depending on where your room is, the noise might carry and make it hard to sleep. While it wasn’t a big issue during my stay, I was woken up by loud neighbors returning from a late night out.

However, for those looking to stay near major cultural attractions or to take advantage of Manhattan’s nightlife, The Standard High Line is ideally situated with ample bars, restaurants, and clubs nearby beyond its own on-site offerings. And with its close proximity to The Whitney and other art galleries and installations, there’s plenty of culture to discover in the neighborhood by day, too.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by The Standard.

caption The hotel rises above the High Line, a popular attraction for tourists in Manhattan. source Courtesy of The Standard High Line

Walking through the revolving glass door and into the lobby of The Standard High Line, I felt immediately whisked me to a different era. It felt like a world someone from the 1960s might have dreamed up if their assignment was to design a hotel of the future. Think The Jetsons with a dash of the bizarre and dystopian added for good measure.

A lit up, runway-esque walkway invited me to strut past red shag carpeting to large, gray marbled blocks that served as the check-in desks. Blue leather wingback chairs with no arms sat barely off the ground along the carpet. Small tables with cutouts offered a place to rest a cup of coffee or a hat, but not much else.

I arrived at 4:30 p.m. on a Friday and surprisingly found no line at all to check-in. The woman who greeted me was friendly and helpful. I originally booked a Standard Queen room, but she offered to upgrade me to a Standard King at no extra charge. She didn’t know I was reviewing the hotel, so I assume this is typical procedure when they have better rooms available.

caption The hotel lobby has a nod to 60s mod style with a modern twist. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The check-in experience was exceptionally helpful since she also offered me the choice between a room with a tub and potentially less noise on a lower floor, or a room with the hotel’s best views and a standing shower on the 17th floor.

She made sure to disclose that the room with the better view would be located just below the hotel’s club, Le Bain, but also said it was on the opposite side of the floor. Since gorgeous city views are my kryptonite, I opted to risk some potential late-night noise and gave up the tub to take advantage of the best views offered at the hotel.

caption Even the elevator bank is a unique experience. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The trippy decor continued as I walked into the dark elevator bank with stalactite-like glass lights hanging from the ceiling.

The elevator itself featured a video that felt like a Hieronymus Bosch painting come to life, but was actually a mish-mash of scenes of heaven, hell, purgatory, and pop culture moments spliced together by artist Marco Brambilla and inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy.

The Standard made its message clear: despite its name, this is no ordinary stay.

caption The room was clean with standard amenities and a neutral design palette. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

Entering my room at The Standard High Line, I got the same hint of 1960s mod with a futuristic dystopian vibe that I picked up on earlier.

The room was small but not cramped and offered plenty of space for two people. Just inside the doorway behind a curtain was a tiny closet with a robe hanging. A simple King bed sat under rectangular lights giving off a soft orange glow. In the corner was a gray upholstered couch along with a small table and chair. A magazine holder by the bed held The New York Times Style Magazine, which boldly displayed “Face the Future” across the cover, and Gagosian Quarterly magazine with a scary evil clown with pigtails on the cover.

caption The minibar included a copy of the book 1984, which guests can purchase to support the National Endowment for the Arts. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

A wooden cabinet acted as minibar and on the countertop was simply an ice bucket, two bottles of water and the book 1984. A bookmark explained that guests can pay $10 to “stick it to big brother” and take the book with them, with proceeds going to the National Endowment for the Arts.

Inside the cabinet was a fully stocked minibar, including the usual drinks, chips, and cookies, along with Moet champagne, Mast chocolate bars, and two German Helles Lagers in the fridge below.

caption The bathroom was small with minimal counter space. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The bathroom was very small, with one sink and not much counter space. Soaps in silver packaging were reminiscent of freeze-dried astronaut foods.

But strangest of all was the fact that the standing shower had a huge glass wall looking directly out into the main room, which meant anyone in the main room also had a clear view of the shower and bathroom (though thankfully the toilet was behind a separate door). That said, the shower itself was fantastic with excellent water pressure, although it didn’t have a full door that closed, only a glass pane halfway across, so the floor and bath mat were soaking wet when I was done.

caption You could easily see into the main room from the shower and vice versa. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

Overall, the room was certainly unique but did not bring a particularly wow-factor or feel exceedingly upscale. The muted neutral color palette felt slightly sterile as opposed to cozy, and while everything was clean and tidy, it still felt like the cabinets and upholstered couch could use a refresh.

I was pleased to find that despite the potential warnings, I couldn’t hear any noise from the penthouse club level in my room, although I did get woken up later in the night when a group of girls came back late in the night and were yelling in the hall. Other than the minor disruption to my dreams, I slept well thanks to the firm, but comfortable mattress and the blackout shades.

caption The stunning city view from my Standard King room. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

Despite originally booking a Standard Queen room, I was glad to be upgraded to the Standard King room and would book the King in the future. I found the extra bed space well worth it, especially since some nights it can be as little as a $10 difference.

Because city views were the most important to me, I was also pleased with my choice to go with the better view over the soaking tub or room on a lower level. If any of these elements are particularly important for your stay, I would definitely call ahead and request a specific room type, especially since the staff seemed more than eager to make sure my priorities were met.

Although my room wasn’t huge, it was more than enough space for two people and I don’t think sizing up to a Deluxe King or Queen room is necessary, though if panoramic views are truly your goal you may find value in booking the Corner King or one of the suites, which all feature wraparound windows with views of either the Hudson or the Empire State Building.

caption The casual but lively Biergarten, one of several on-site nightlife options to choose from. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

Among local New Yorkers, The Standard High Line is known for its Biergarten and rooftop club, Le Bain. Both are popular with the young, twenty-something crowd. Guests may be disappointed to learn that staying at the hotel gives you no special access to Le Bain, and you are subject to the lengthy line that forms around the block to get in, just like everyone else.

I took a peek out at the patio Biergarten, which I have been to before, and found a lively crowd drinking from steins, ordering pretzels, and playing on the ping pong tables.

For those looking for a fancier option, the famed Top of the Standard lounge offers sunset and city views served with cocktails and light bites. Be aware that reservations are strongly recommended, especially during the weekend, and it has a dress code of smart casual with no sneakers permitted. I only packed jeans and casual clothes so unfortunately, this wasn’t an option for me.

Luckily I was in the mood for a more substantial meal anyway, so I decided to give The Standard Grill a try instead.

caption The cozy, bistro-style room at The Standard Grill. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The Standard Grill is a casual space comprising both a cozy, dim-lit back room and a brighter bistro area just off the street. It serves standard New American fare like burgers and steaks, as well as a lengthy raw bar and seasonal salads. You can get breakfast, lunch or dinner here.

None of it is cheap, which made me wary when I knew I had so many other fantastic options in the same neighborhood. However, I was pleased to find that I had made it in time for happy hour, which runs Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

I decided to indulge in a glass of Prosecco and $1 oysters from the happy hour menu before ordering a burger on a pretzel bun.

Despite my initial misgivings, the burger was one of the best I’ve had and cooked perfectly. Of course, there are still plenty of places right nearby to get a much cheaper and potentially better meal.

caption The Living Room draws a slightly older crowd and is a popular spot for after-work and late-night cocktails. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

On my way back from dinner, I stopped for a minute to do some good old fashioned people watching in the Living Room and The Plaza, which are both lounge bars located right off the main entrance of the hotel.

The Living Room draws a good after-work crowd and appeals to a slightly older age group, while The Plaza, which is outdoors, was still in its winter setup with red chairs and fuzzy blue blankets available to keep warm.

There’s also a decent size gym on the 17th floor with incredible views of the city and the Hudson River, which certainly makes running on the treadmill or taking a spin on the stationary bike more enjoyable. Be aware there’s no on-site spa, so if a relaxing massage or facial is on your to-do list, you’ll have to go elsewhere.

The Standard High Line is in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan and an ideal spot for art-lovers. The High Line is just around the corner, perfect for an early morning stroll to beat the crowds.

I got a bagel for breakfast the next morning at the Chelsea Market just two blocks away before stopping in down the street for coffee at Intersect by Lexus. Intersect is also another great option for dinner since they have an excellent rotating chef program, as well as a good place to stop in and see their latest art installation, which changes almost monthly. When I was there it featured a fun exhibit with a self-playing piano tied to colored lights to create a bright display.

After, I continued my art tour at The Whitney, which focuses on 20th- and 21st-century American art, and wandered through a Diego Rivera exhibit. Other popular museums and experiences nearby include The Museum at FIT, the interactive Sleep No More theater experience, the David Zwirner Gallery, and more.

There’s also plenty of nightlife in the area from popular speakeasy Bathtub Gin to the Gallow Green rooftop bar and garden to the casual bar The Tippler in the Chelsea Market.

However, you should know that it is two full avenues (about a 10-minute walk) from the nearest subway station, so if having subway access right out your door is the most important to you, you may want to look elsewhere.

The Standard High Line has 4 out of 5-stars on Trip Advisor and an 8.3 out of 10 on Booking.com, with a shout out for its particularly great location. Reviewers like that prices are reasonable and love the room views, as well as the atmosphere at Le Bain.

One reviewer, who was also upgraded like me, gushed about their experience saying, “Got upgraded to a corner king room and the views were incredible. From the moment we walked up to the property we were greeted and taken care of…Definitely some of the best hospitality we had our entire trip in NYC. The views from the rooftop bar/ lounge were breathtaking. Entire experience from room, to the amenities, to onsite food/drink/room service was top notch.”

However, despite not having an issue with it myself, other guests complained about thumping noise from the club, finding it impossible to sleep into the wee hours of the night. Another reviewer also echoed my own sentiments about not being very impressed with the room overall, saying “I was a little disappointed, I just expected it to be a little more luxurious. Bathroom was really tiny, sink in shower area was outdated.”

Who stays here: Young, trendy twenty-somethings who enjoy taking advantage of the rooftop bar and club, Le Bain, as well as occasionally their parents, who prefer the chic downstairs restaurant and lounges. Art-lovers and creative types will also enjoy the neighborhood and vibe.

We like: The array of options available for grabbing a drink, from the lively and casual Biergarten to the cozy Living Room, to the upscale Top of the Standard, to the wild rooftop club, Le Bain.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The city views at night. While most rooms offer excellent views, even if yours doesn’t have prime panoramas, there are plenty of other places to take them in, including the Top of the Standard, and even at the gym.

We think you should know: As noted, noise can be an issue. If you’re in a room right near the club on a weekend, you might definitely find yourself needing the provided earplugs.

We’d do this differently next time: I would make sure to pack clothes that fit the dress code so I at least had the option of heading up to The of the Standard for a drink.

The Standard High Line is a reasonably priced hotel in a great neighborhood near plenty of nightlife, shopping, and culture. While the rooms are nothing spectacular when it comes to decor and amenities, the city views certainly are. The array of bars on-site mean there’s a nightlife scene to fit every mood, from grabbing a casual beer at the Biergarten to partying with the DJ all night at Le Bain.

During the day, a plethora of New York’s top museums, galleries, and restaurants are all within walking distance, and the easy access to two of New York’s top tourist draws, the High Line and Chelsea Market, are a real treat.

If you’re looking for a quiet retreat, this is far from it. But for those looking to take advantage of the neighborhood and its galleries to speakeasies, this is an excellent choice.